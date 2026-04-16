WWE Star Trick Williams Plans to Shine Bright at WrestleMania

What goes through your mind when you enter the curtain to go down to the ring?

The first thing that goes through my mind is, make sure I show my good side.

Throw that aura at the crowd, take your time.

Don't move too fast.

Let the people feel it, and then once you get enough of it, you turn to the other side.

And then you just let the thing rotate.

Let's get this thing started.

I was gonna say you don't have a bad side.

I don't have a bad side.

I got two good sides.

You just gotta let it rotate.

What's more important to you, a great storyline or a great match?

Uh, storyline, of course.

I mean, storyline is what keeps the people invested, what keeps the people coming, you know what I mean?

Because like without storylines, then nobody truly cares, you know what I mean?

We're not stunt doubles, we're superstars, you know, we're here to make the people feel something.

I want the people to feel something every single time they see Trick Williams.

Which current superstar has gotten the best out of you in the ring?

Oh, current superstar.

Man , I gotta say Ilya dragging off, man.

Like I just happened to go back and watch those matches Vengeance Day, the same day that Melo turned on me and everything like that.

And man , every single match I've had with Ilya Dragonoff is just phenomenal, you know, he pulled out a side of Trick Williams that I didn't even know existed, you know what I mean ?

You literally just in the ring and you're gonna fight.

He demands that, and that's what I needed to take my career to the next level.

Couple of rapid fire questions.

Tom Brady called out pro wrestling.

So what's one word?

For Tom Brady if he doesn't show his face at WrestleMania this weekend, was one word for him.

Deflategate.

We're gonna get him out of here.

How about one word to describe Dominic Mysterio?

Everyone has an opinion on Dirty Dom.

You know , I kind of like Dirty Dom.

I mean, I can't condone the disrespect for his father, but I respect him standing up for what he believes in and, you know, remaining an individual.

He knows what he wants out of life, and he goes and gets it.

I respect that.

You're a former collegiate athlete.

Let's talk about it.

We're Sports Illustrated.

Which pro athlete.

It could be retired.

It could be current.

Would you want to put your finishing move on?

OK.

Put my finishing move on.

Last legend, does that count?

Uh.

I I it counts.

OK, let's go with that one.

How about this, which pro athlete would you most want to tag team with?

Muhammad Ali.

Muhammad Ali, man.

The Louisville Lip, Cassius Clay, the whole nine.

Yeah, that's the one I wish I got to meet before he passed away.

That's gonna be the best answer we get.

That's amazing.

Obviously Dan Han now is growing exponentially day by day.

Which WWE superstar do you want to see Dan Han put a curse on next?

Oh man, can we say Ethan Page, uh, Ricky Saints, um, and Sammy Zane.