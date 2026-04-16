WWE Superstar Nia Jax Goes Off on Tom Brady

Tag team champions.

What goes through your mind when you enter the curtain to go down to the ring?

OK, so for me, I feel like this is obviously my first WrestleMania.

Um, but anytime that like we're in a big crowds, I'm like, I just try to like, get myself together.

But when I go out there, when I see all these different people, I mean, it's been 70,000 that I've had the opportunity to be in front of, and I get like, turned up.

For some reason, like, it just hits me like, oh my gosh, I'm really in this moment.

But I'm a lot of gratitude, you know, just being grateful that I even have this opportunity.

So yeah, and I get to do it alongside my tag partner Naya Jack.

She's gonna lead us the way and just help me in, in all avenues to just be successful.

And so I'm super grateful for that.

Well, for me, before I walk out, and it never fails, I always get super nervous and I get the bubble guts.

And I'm always like, oh my gosh, I, and then I swear the second, you're right, then our music hits and I walk out and it, it goes away .

But yeah, that's what usually goes through my head.

Like, do I have to run to the bathroom right now and I have a full body suit on?

Like there's no way I'm getting in and out of this in the next 2 minutes.

For my music hits.

So yeah, that's where I and we pray before that also keeps us grounded, yeah.

Well, the butterflies show you care.

You didn't care, you wouldn't have.

Exactly, exactly.

No, that's, you know, they always say that in this business, the second you lose the nervousness before you walk out is probably the time you should head out.

Yeah.

What's more important to you, a great storyline or a great match?

Storyline because a storyline makes a match better.

Yes, yes, it makes it more meaningful.

Do you know what I mean?

Like a match.

Uh, it, it doesn't really kind of go the other way.

It kind of like the storyline makes the match bigger, you know, like the rivalries you think of back in the day, like Rock and Austin, you know, like those stories led to like great matches what made the matches even better.

Like they could do literally anything and it, it people.

We're invested because of how the story was carried.

Yeah, the reason you buy the tickets is for the story, and then the match is what takes it over the top.

Look at you, you know, you didn't ask that question.

Which current wrestler, let's say excluding each other, gets the best out of you when you're in the ring?

Dang, I know you said like not each other, but for real, for real it really is Naya.

Like, no, seriously, because, um, we got to, she came down to NXT when I was at NXT and like she literally like put me in a level that I've never even touched before so it was really like admirable and I'm like, oh, we're going toe to toe where, you know, shout out to all the girls at NXT, but you know I was bullying all of them so.

I mean, I was just like, oh, I'm like I'm, I'm doing my thing dominant.

And then when I got in the ring with Naya, I'm like, oh my gosh, this is what it feels like to really go back and forth with somebody and like essentially similar sizes, right?

Like it's, and that's the same, like we're so similar sizes and I really haven't faced any.

I mean, I've got Raquel, but like nothing like, you know, Lash Legend out there.

So definitely that and um, I mean, I've, I want to say me and Naomi.

Me and I have had some really great matches.

Rhea Ripley brings out, and the thing is she hasn't experienced that yet, so she will is my dream.

So is, um, Bianca Bel-Air and Bianca Bel-Air.

Oh my gosh, 100% Bianca I feel like they'll bring that out of me as well.

I actually want a triple threat between those two, so I feel like that those two, like, you know, will get that out of me.

If you catch the hair whip, what are you gonna do?

Oh.

I might cry.

No, I'm just kidding.

Yeah, no, seriously, it'll probably piss me off and then like we'll go even harder.

So I mean I would, I would actually like she might be ending up with that ponytail on the ground.

Yeah, I know that's right.

I'm gonna smash it up off right.

No, I'm just kidding.

I think that's what's gonna happen.

I know we miss you, Bianca.

Come back, hurry up.

We love you.

A couple of rapid fire questions.

Tom Brady talks some crap on pro wrestling, so one word, one word to describe Tom Brady if he doesn't show his face this weekend at WrestleMania.

What's one word to describe?

I have one word, coward.

Botox.

We haven't heard that one.

Yeah, well, the people who know know exactly.

A little Botox, a little filler, a little nipple, a little tough.

It has all the Botox wants to call us fake, wants to call us fake, buddy.

We clocked your fakeness a long time ago.

And let's not talk about how they changed the rules to make you look better in the NFL.

Let's not go there.

Deflategate, Deflategate.

My girls will go in, so don't.

That was a topic that you shouldn't asked about.

OK, sorry, sorry.

What about one word to describe dirty dumb.

Besides dirty, right?

Oh, that's two words.

I was gonna say chicken nuggets.

No, right, little nuggets, nuggets.

I don't know, uh, to describe Dom, can it be two little shit?

Oh, he's a little shit, yeah.

Which celebrity or pro athlete would you most want to put a finishing move on?

Let's say for tag team.

You each can pick one that would be for the Flappuccino.

For our new tagoo finisher went away.

I cannot, I for the rappuccino.

Oh my gosh, Meg, Meg the stallion.

Yeah, I mean, honestly, no, I really want her on our team.

I just want to work with Meg.

That's really what it is.

That's a great answer.

What about who would you, now, you're already in a tag team, but, uh, you just said Meg the Stallion.

Let's go besides her.

Who would be another person you'd want to tag with?

Who would you want to tag with?

00 my gosh, I mean, I like basketball.

I feel like some of the basketball girls, uh, that girl, what's her name, Caitlin, Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, yeah, Angel Reese, yeah, I feel like, I mean, she's way taller than us, but I feel as though like that, like some of those girls, like being an athlete in that aspect kind of actually.

It helps transition over to wrestling, so I think it'd be cool to see them in the ring and she actually has all the confidence, all the aura, like she does, she has that character.

OK, so she, come on girl, come on with us.

What's up, Angel Reese.

And the final question, Dan Han has become as big as anyone in the company seemingly.

Which current superstar do you most want to see him put a curse on next?

I know who I do.

Go ahead.

Dirty Dom.

Yeah, that would be great.

I dirty do that.

Yeah, I agree.

That's a good one.

Yeah.

Does he curse him that he can no longer eat chicken nuggets?

I feel like that's a huge curse.

Yeah , he deserves that.