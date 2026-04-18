B-Fab - Full Interview

I'm here with BFab.

How are you doing?

Thanks for having me.

Oh, thanks for joining us.

Now, quick question, what goes through your mind right before you walk through the curtain for a big match?

Just having to remember that you're her, you're it, you're everything, you know, um, it doesn't matter what anybody else around you is saying, you have to remember that and you have to lock that in every single time you go out there and do your best and perform at the level that you know you can, yeah.

So if you had to pick between a great story or a great match, which one would you pick if you had to, man, coming from, you know, a hip hop background, I would definitely say for me it's gonna be a great story.

I love the matches as well, but I feel like the matches mean so much more when the story's intact, you know, when the story's there and everybody's involved and you're at the edge of the seats because you've seen so many things go on, that matches means so much more.

So for me it's always gonna be about the story.

So which wrestler would you say has gotten the best out of you that brings the best out of BFT?

Man, the best out of BFAT.

Everybody I wrestle really does.

Um, I really like wrestling, uh, Bailey, Charlotte.

I mean, I, I love wrestling all everybody though, you know, because every time I go in the ring with anyone who I feel like has been in this game longer than me or, you know, knows more than me, I just wanna be a student and absorb.

So I learned from everybody and everybody brings out the best because every time I get in that ring, I'm trying to level my game up.

Fantastic.

So it's WrestleMania Weekend.

So is there a celebrity that you would hope can make a surprise appearance during WrestleMania Weekend?

Is there someone like, you know what man, if this happened, that would be crazy, like I would have to, you know, catch my breath a little bit.

Yeah, um, I'm a huge fan, so I would love that .

To have him come back just to have, you know, a little sneak peek what's up, you know, do something.

There's always something going on here, so you just never know what you're gonna see.

So I feel like that would be cool.

That'd be dope.

Alright, we're maybe even Zendaya.

I know she's busy, but that would be crazy.

Like I did not watch the episode yet because we've been so busy, so I haven't had a chance to do any of that.

But um, yeah, I saw the other seasons, but yeah, I think that'd be awesome if she showed up.

Dope.

Alright, so, alright, I got some rapid fire questions for you real quick.

So besides your own, who's got the best finisher in the game right now?

The best finisher.

I love the RKO, honestly, I don't, I mean, it just comes out of nowhere.

It's amazing.

You, you don't, I mean, honestly, you don't know when he's gonna hit it.

That's the point of it.

And I just think it's so clean.

Yeah, uh, best theme song.

Oh, the best theme song.

I like mine.

I mean, I be fabulous.

I mean that, that hits like crazy every time for me, yeah, for me, every single time.

All right, if there was a celebrity or an artist who could walk you to the ring, who would you pick?

Oh, I would probably say Doja just because I like her very like avant-garde extra style and I feel like we'd mesh really well together , you know.

I know people have their opinions about whatever, but as far as vibe, style, all that, I think she'd go great with me.

Got you.

Alright, so quick rapid fire as far as WrestleMania, we've got some big matches this weekend.

We would love to know your predictions.

First up, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, who you got?

I got Roman.

Is there a reason why that was quick?

You didn't even think about that.

Oh, I mean, just because, you know.

He, he's the head of the table, you know, I mean, it's just time, it's just time.

Cody Rhodes is Randy War.

I'm gonna go Randy, man.

Randy, Randy's my guy.

Shout out Randy for real.

I mean, I love Cody as well.

No, no, no shade to anybody, but I just, I think Randy's amazing.

I think I know the answer to this one, but Jay Cargill or Rhea Ripley.

OK, enough said, enough said.

We're rolling with Jade.

We're rolling with Jade 100%.

Liv Morgan, Stephanie Vacca.

Oh, them girls have been tearing it up.

OK, I, I would be happy to see any of them win , but shout out Liv.

That's my girl.

And what match are you looking forward to the most?

I WrestleMania is always so amazing because everyone goes out there and just kills it, you know.

We're doing everything.

Everything is like top, top notch.

So for me I just, I'm excited about the whole thing.

I mean this is what we worked for all year for this moment to go out there and show up and show out.

So I feel like everybody's match is gonna really bring it.

Like I feel like the one with I show Speed is gonna be great just because he's never been in the ring like that, and I'm excited to see what he can do, especially with him being next to Logan Paul and what Logan Paul has been able to accomplish here, um, but I think everyone's gonna tear it up.

It's gonna be great.

Oh, so I wanna ask on this one.

It's not one of the main events, but it's getting a lot of buzz right now.

Obafemi Brock Lesnar, who you got?

Who.

Enough said, enough said, we're going with the ruling.

And finally, what keeps BFab going?

Like what's motivating you now in your career and where you're at in the trajectory you see yourself going on?

My hard work that no one sees, that's definitely the thing that keeps me going because anybody can say what they wanna say they can see what they wanna see and you know, create what they wanna create in their mind, but I know what I do.

I know what I do when no one's watching and that's the most important, you know, so for me, uh, that just keeps me going, knowing that hey, I am who I say I am.

I do what I say I do, so you can say what you wanna say because I really don't care .