John Cena Predicts Randy Orton to BEAT Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania

What's the greatest WrestleMania main event of all time?

Oh, I think that's, that's such an objective question, man, honestly, and now we have, uh, so many main events, so many matches that are qualified as main event, um.

I think, I think the one that changed the game for me was WrestleMania 3.

Rock Hogan Toronto was very special.

Um, man, me and DJ in Miami is personally special to me .

Um, I think, uh, who knows what's gonna happen this weekend?

Like, I, I, I don't know, man.

Uh, that's an, that's an objective question.

I have my favorites.

You heard a few of my favorites.

That's where I'm gonna stand.

SI has so many iconic coverage.

Which current superstar do you.

I think has earned the right to be on the Sports Illustrated cover again, I don't think it's one.

I, I, I think every one of our superstars has a story, and that's why, that's why the audience is so segmented.

That's why we don't universally cheer for one person because everyone has a story and everybody's story is different.

Yes, everyone is still passionate about like, hey, do you know what I've been through to be here in this event?

Like that's, that's it, but everybody's story is different.

Rhea's path is different than Jade is different than Cody, is different than punk, is different than Roman, and a lot of these main event builds is basically somebody laying out their resume and their story and that's why you see the, the crowds all over the place because I, I, I like Randy's story or, or I, I like Trick Williams' story.

Like everybody's tale is different, you know, I, I.

We got a whole bullpen of cover athletes for you guys.

Which match do you think is gonna steal the show this weekend?

Uh, a match I'm looking forward to is Brock Oba.

Um, I don't think that that steals the show.

I think a lot of folks are sharing that sentiment.

Um, I, I can see there's a, man, the performers have something to prove this weekend because there's so many big matches, uh, but man, I will be watching Brock Ova real close.

Quick hitters, both main event predictions.

Randy or Cody, man.

That's, those aren't, those aren't a quick answer.

I gotta, I gotta think about that.

I, I, I can't bet against Randy Orton just because I mean, I'm, I've, I've known him for so long.

I've known, I've known both of them for so long and I've been in a similar position, uh, as a mentor for Cody, a teacher for Cody, somebody Cody wanted approval from.

It didn't really matter.

The kid's a success anyway.

It, I just think Randy's got something to prove.

He, I know what it feels like to say like, oh, yo, I want 17.

I'll do anything to get it.

Cody was the guy I took it for.

Randy's got that vibe about him.

Uh, it's pretty special.

And then Sunday night punk or Roman, gosh, it's tough to bet against Use, man.

It's tough to bet against Use.

Use is when the lights are on prime time, he is.

He has become like the man, you know, uh, uh, uh, it's, and, and, and man, I, I feels like he's my wrestling soulmate.

I, I think you're gonna see one hell of a performance, but.

Man, I, I, I got tough to bet against Zeus.