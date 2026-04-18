Austin Theory - Full Interview

I'm here with Austin Theory, man.

WrestleMania Weekend.

First off, how are you feeling?

I feel great, man.

Uh, this is my 5th WrestleMania, so I feel like a young vet, you know what I mean?

You got the, you got the belt right now.

You're with Logan Paul.

Like, how's it feel knowing, you know, you've got fans who have been waiting, like, you know what, it's awesome theory's time.

How's it feel to have that kind of support?

I have to say it feels great, you know, always people supporting the grind, especially, uh, the low moments that come, you know, with a career or just even.

Life that people experience having people that support and really see the vision like I do, no pun intended, but, um, just kinda knowing what I bring to the table and whether we go through the highs and the lows, they're there and uh I'm very grateful for that.

You're in a big matchup.

You've got some well polarizing tag team partners in this matchup.

What's one word you would use to describe Logan Paul and one word you would use to describe a uh I show speak, uh, Logan Paul.

Superstar, uh, I show speed, talented, yeah.

Are you guys gonna steal the show tomorrow, tomorrow night?

Absolutely.

We've already taken it.

It's, it's hostage.

We got it kicking it off and, uh, I'm no stranger to kicking off WrestleMania.

I kicked it off WrestleMania 39, beating the GOAT himself, John Cena.

So, uh, this will be a walk in the park.

We got, uh.

The Usos who are just, you know, that's old news, and then we got some idiot LA knight that only knows one word, so this will be easy, man.

I gotta get your resume for Dick sheets because I could ask who's gonna win your matchup, but I think we all know the answer.

We know, we know the answer.

It's clear vision.

Got you, Roman Reigns CM Punk.

Who you got, man?

This is what I've been thinking about a lot, uh.

This is one of those matches, I think , and, uh, this doesn't happen a lot where.

Either guy losing really hurts them, and either guy winning really gains them the world.

For me though, uh, I gotta be true with myself and uh I gotta go with Roman Reigns.

Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, who do you got?

Randy Orton, baby, yeah, Liv Morgan or Stephanie Beca.

I, I'm kind of worried like, you know, like Liv, Liv's already looking crazy every time they kind of interact, it's very like intense.

Uh, it might be more intense than Oba and Brock, you know, which I don't know how you get more intense than that, but, uh.

You know, I, I think this would be a cool moment for Liv to capture the title.

I think she's put in a lot of hard work and, uh, she's really, you know, just pulled herself up and really created this huge superstar out of herself, um, but Stephanie, man, she's great, um, I think I gotta go with Liv here though, yeah, got you, Jay Cargill or Ria Ripley.

This is another interesting one, Man, this one's tough.

This one's tough.

I think these are two women that, uh, have a lot they want to prove here.

Uh, they have a lot of, uh, personal feelings, uh, things that they, you know, don't like each other for.

I think there's also respect there whether we see it or not.

I guess here, man, I gotta go with, I gotta go with Rhea, man.

Got you.

I gotta go with Rhea, and you mentioned this name earlier, Brock Lesnar or Obafemi.

Here we go.

You know what Screw Brock Lesnar, man.

This dude threw me off the elimination chamber, man.

Like, you think I'm gonna sit here and put him over?

Like this dude hit me with my money in the bank briefcase, the one I got hanging at home, and it's all dented.

And every time someone comes over, they go, man, like you must have beat people up with that.

And then I'm like, no, it was Brock.

He, he hit me with it.

My boy Oba, you know, he, he's brand new, but, uh, to the main roster, but the things he did in NXT, uh, I was actually fortunate enough to have a triple threat with him in NXT.

I almost beat him too if it wasn't for Grayson Waller, but, uh, we don't have to go down that road.

But, uh, my boy Oba, come on, dog, march us in there, march us out.

Come on.

Ed, last question about yourself, man.

I've been asking everyone that we've had, what keeps you going right now?

What's motivating you at this point in your career?

I love that question.

Uh, I'd love to have a little more time because I, I'd love to give a great answer for that, but, uh, I think the thing that keeps me going is just, uh, life, man.

Like just being positive and just enjoying it and just kinda.

Not trying to dictate or predict everything and just let it happen and I know if I'm always, you know, busting my ass, working hard, given everything I have in every category that I can and working on my self worth, uh, I think there's, you know, nothing bad that the universe can really send me so, uh, I definitely would say life, man.

I'm grateful for life.