00:01:36 |
Trick Williams - Full Interview
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Transcript
Nobody wants it as bad as Trick Williams wants it.
People say Trick Williams has been in the game 5 years, maybe 5.5, 6 months on the main roster.
Forget that.
I've been training my whole life, 31 years.
I haven't gone 3 days in my life point blank period, without working out, hitting the gym, getting those weights in, working on my abs.
I mean, people don't know that type of grind.
Trent Williams is ready.
Who has the worst locker room etiquette in WWE?
Worst, uh, locker room etiquette, man.
Probably Oba, man.
He just sits down and just, uh, moves everybody out of the way.
He a bully , man, but I don't play that.
I, I, you know, I told him that.
Now this weekend you're in Las Vegas.
You run into a lot of fans, great fans.
What's the weirdest thing you've ever had to sign for a WWE fan?
Oh man, the bottom of a shoe, I think it was a Sketcher.
You know what I mean, sketches like what same as Amy wearing them sketches all the time, you know what I mean?
He was a dirty sketcher and they asked me to sign the bottom of it, nasty.
Is there anything you wouldn't sign?
Like, would you sign like a baby's forehead if they asked you to do that?
Like, where's the limit?
No, I can't sign a baby's forehead.
I don't think, no, that's, that's messed up.
Who was your wrestling hero growing up?
Who inspired you to want to become a WWE superstar?
Man, I have a few, uh, Stone Cold Steve Austin.
I said my first cuss word, opened a can of Whoope at 3 years old, and of course the Rock, man, legendary.
I mean the best promo in the game.
He can control the crowd.
Like no other, and Booker T 5 time.
Oh yeah man, who's the current dirtiest player in the game in WWE?
The current dirtiest player in the game, Dominic Mysterio, man.
He'd do anything, scratch, claw , whatever it takes to get the dub.
I kind of respect it though.
Thank you, Jerk.