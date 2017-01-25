Pigskin Pups

Animal Planet’s upcoming Puppy Bowl XIII is set to air on Super Bowl Sunday at 2 p.m. ET. We already showed you the dogs that will be participating in this important event but that's not all. Last week we asked readers to send in photos of their own pups watching football or rooting on their favorite teams. We got an overwhelming amount of photos that we put in this great gallery. The Eli Manning fans are my favorite.

Stuff the Magic Dragon Burns Robin Lopez

Robin Lopez loves to pick on NBA mascots. I'm not sure why but it always make me chuckle. The Bulls center met his match Tuesday night in Orlando, where Stuff the Magic Dragon busted out a fart joke at Lopez's expense, I fully expect Lopez to get his revenge on Stuff when Chicago visits Orlando again on March 8.

College Basketball's Most Famous Doppelganger

College basketball and politics don't mix very often, but I got a chuckle out of Ted Cruz finally realizing he looks just like Grayson Allen.

Rachelle Goulding: Lovely Lady of the Day

Clearly, model Rachelle Goulding is giving the "Hot Clicks always makes me laugh and the guy who writes it is so clever and handsome" eyes in this photo. I'd be foolish not to make her today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

15 Funniest Super Bowl Commercials of All Time

There are few times in life where you optionally watch commercials. This is one of them.

The Perfect Gift For Angry Chargers Fans

I didn't know custom toilet paper was a thing.

Was Michael Jackson Murdered?

That's the contention of his daughter, Paris, in a new interview with Rolling Stone.

Tribute to Pistol Pete

Shouts to the Wolves fan in the Pistol Pete Hawks throwback jersey pic.twitter.com/TJ2K8N47pQ — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 25, 2017

Everyone is requesting old-school Pete Maravich, floppy hair and all. Hope this works: pic.twitter.com/wxAaUgfW — SI Vault (@si_vault) November 18, 2011

Is This Necessary?

Taco Bell just launched a SPEAKEASY and it's full of fried chicken https://t.co/MLbNmrDqrF pic.twitter.com/DOu1jysbda — Daily Mail Femail (@Femail) January 24, 2017

Odds & Ends

I love when LeBron James gets frustrated and starts to subtweet ... Not a good night in college basketball for the Top 5 ranked teams ... Nate Robinson really wants a spot on the Cavs ... A Ravens lineman just got straight A's while pursuing his Ph.D. from MIT ... Lena Dunham posted a weird Instagram message then quickly deleted it ... Google Chrome built an extension for all the anti-Trump people ... Netflix is rebooting Queer Eye for the Straight Guy ... Some interesting news on Season 5 of Arrested Development.

Cordarrelle Patterson​ vs Times Square Foot Traffic

We raced 2-time Pro Bowler Cordarrelle Patterson through Times Square

Marcus Smart is Angry (and apologetic)

Frustrated Marcus Smart exchanges heated words w/ Celtics coaches as Wizards finish off The Funeral victory... pic.twitter.com/tu2u4cP5Yx — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) January 25, 2017

To my teammates and coaches... pic.twitter.com/6HtN3FWb8Y — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) January 25, 2017

This Person Really Trusts John Daly

Wanna Get Away?

The Philly fans (including Kevin Hart) bag on DeAndre Jordan for airballing a free throw. 😂 pic.twitter.com/mBb2UYg86c — Only The NBA ™ (@OnlyTheNBA) January 25, 2017

The Future of Camping

Car rooftop tent will make road trips a breeze pic.twitter.com/D47oUgx2qL — Mashable (@mashable) January 25, 2017