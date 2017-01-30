Extra Mustard

Monday's A.M. Hot Clicks: Charlie Austin, Royal Rumble, NHL All-Star Weekend

Andy Gray
29 minutes ago

The WWE held its annual Royal Rumble Sunday night and it was spectacular. Kevin Owens went through a tower of chairs in defending his WWE Universal Championship. Brock Lesnar got bested by Bill Goldberg (again) in the Royal Rumble, which Randy Orton eventually won. In the match of the night, John Cena beat A.J. Styles for a record-tying 16th world championship reign. So how does Cena celebrate the biggest moment of his career? He found the kid who was at the event via the Make-a-Wish Foundation and let him soak in the moment. Whether you like wrestling or not, you have to tip your cap to Cena, who has granted more than 500 wishes and earns my vote (fake vote, I don't actually have one) for 2017 Sportsman of the Year.

Scenes From NHL All-Star Weekend

The NHL celebrated its 100th anniversary during All-Star weekend in Los Angeles and there's a lot to cover. Chris Pronger won MVP for beating up Justin Bieber in the celebrity game while Ryan Kesler's 6-year-old son's performance earned much buzz. Jonathan Toews pranked Patrick Kane and the Sidney Crosby-Alex Ovechkin bromance was in full force. My favorite moment was Snoop Dogg's concert full of f-bombs and pot references.

Super Bowl Recipe Guide

I know every website under the sun does some type of Super Bowl Recipe Guide but SI's version is really well done. I mean, there's an entire sub-section just dedicated to wings.

Charlie Austin: Lovely Lady of the Day

Everyone's buzzing about Serena and Roger Federer's Australian Open victories. Charlie Austin is an Australian model. Not sure if she cares about tennis but she is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery). 

Charlie Austin: 2017 SI Swimsuit Casting
What Did You Do Last Week?

This guy ran seven marathons on seven continents in seven days.

This Is Not a Good Idea

There's not a football league that plays 7-on-7 with no pads or helmets.

Paging Seinfeld Fans

Did you know someone wrote a Seinfeld episode based around 9/11?

Bobby Orr Meets Brent Burns

Still Got It

Odds & Ends

A fan printed out one of Brandon McCarthy’s tweets and had him sign it ... Gregg Popovich went on another Donald Trump tirade ... So did USMNT captain Michael Bradley ... Did you know there's a Patriots fan named Brady Goodell ... Carmelo Anthony wore a bizarre combo Yankees/Mets hat ... The 20 new TV shows you should watch in 2017.

Best Part of the Pro Bowl

LeBron Makes Fun of Teammate

Tale of Two Reactions

Michael Buffer Makes Everything Better

TV on the Radio Covers Nothing Compares 2 U

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping him on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories and the latest Cheerleader of the Week gallery. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

