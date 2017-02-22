New Jersey governor Chris Christie could be considered to replace New York sports talk radio host Mike Francesa, according to NorthJersey.com.

"I would certainly at least want to consider him," CBS Radio New York vice president​ Mark Chernoff said. "If he's interested and we're interested, it's worth pursuing."

Francesa is expected to retire on Dec. 15, and Christie will leave office less than three weeks later. The governor's office declined to comment to NorthJersey.com.

Francesa has been with WFAN for about 30 years and reportedly earns $4 million on his current contract. On a recent visit to the SNY studios, Christie noted that he has interest in a sports broadcasting career in some way.

"As my son said—he said, 'I can’t believe I’ve been listening to you talk about sports my entire life and that someone might actually pay you to do that.' He said, 'I can’t imagine how great that would be for you,'" Christie said.