bet365 Bonus Code: $150 for Panthers vs. Cardinals

New customers can earn $150 in bonus bets for the Panthers vs. Cardinals Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 6 with a bet365 bonus code. No code is required to claim this welcome offer. Simply deposit a minimum of $10 and place your first qualifying bet on the game to unlock your bonus bets. Check out sportsbook promos for more ways to maximize your betting experience.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For Panthers vs. Cardinals

The bet365 bonus code offer gives new users the chance to earn $150 in bonus bets after placing a qualifying wager of $10 or more on the Hall of Fame Game. No promotional code is required to activate this welcome offer. Your qualifying bet must contain at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater to count toward the promotion.

Here's what you need to know about claiming your bonus bets:

You must be a new customer and deposit a minimum of $10 to participate.

Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on the Panthers vs. Cardinals game with odds of -500 or greater.

Your qualifying bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion.

Once your bet settles, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets added to your account.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire seven days after being credited to your account.

If you win your qualifying bet on the game, your winnings are added to your withdrawable balance immediately.

If your qualifying bet loses, you'll still receive your $150 in bonus bets as a way to continue betting on upcoming games.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection within a market or fixture combination will count toward the settled bets requirement. Cashed out bets, event-specific bonus bets, and bets deemed no action do not qualify. Bonus bets cannot be used on certain products, promotions, or bet types, so review the full terms before placing your bets.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your Bonus Bets For The Hall of Fame Game

Claiming your bonus bets for the Panthers vs. Cardinals game is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started:

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. Deposit a minimum of $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the Hall of Fame Game market and place a qualifying bet of $10 or more with odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $150 in bonus bets will be credited to your account within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on any eligible markets before they expire in seven days.

For a complete breakdown of bet365's features and user experience, check out our bet365 review .

Explore Additional bet365 Promotions Beyond The Hall of Fame Game

bet365 regularly updates its promotional offerings for existing customers throughout the year. You'll find daily boosts, parlay promotions, and sport-specific bonuses designed to enhance your betting experience. To discover the latest available promotions, simply open the bet365 app and navigate to the "Promos" section, where you can browse all active offers and determine which ones align with your betting preferences.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.