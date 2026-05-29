Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Canadiens-Hurricanes, French Open & More

The bet365 bonus code offer is one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into May 29. No code is required — new users simply bet $10 to receive $200 in bonus bets , win or lose. With Game 5 of the Canadiens-Hurricanes series, the French Open, and a full MLB slate on tap, there is no shortage of action to target.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for Canadiens-Hurricanes and beyond

The bet365 bonus code promotion is straightforward. New users who register and place a minimum $10 wager will receive $200 in bonus bets, regardless of whether that first bet wins or loses. No promo code for bet365 is needed at sign-up — the offer activates automatically when you meet the qualifying requirements.

There are a few key terms to keep in mind before placing your first bet:

A minimum $10 qualifying deposit is required to activate the offer.

Your first wager must include at least one selection with odds of -500 or greater.

The qualifying bet must be placed within 30 days of registering your account.

Bonus bets expire seven days after being issued.

Bonus bets are not withdrawable as cash and cannot be used as a direct withdrawal balance.

If a bet has a partial cash out, only the remaining active portion counts toward releasing the bonus bets.

Say you place your $10 qualifying bet on the Montreal Canadiens to stay alive in Game 5 against the Carolina Hurricanes. If Montreal pulls off the upset and keeps their Cinderella run going, you collect your winnings and still receive $200 in bonus bets. If the Hurricanes close out the series and advance to the Stanley Cup Final, you still walk away with $200 in bonus bets to use across any market on the site. The bonus code for bet365 delivers value either way.

With the French Open men's draw now wide open following Jannik Sinner's stunning second-round exit, there are compelling betting angles across tennis, hockey, and baseball to explore with your bonus bets. Novak Djokovic chasing a 25th Grand Slam title, Alexander Zverev hunting his first major, and potential breakout runs from players like Felix Auger-Aliassime and Ben Shelton all make for an exciting tournament to follow.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the bet365 offer for May 29 games and matches

Claiming the bet365 welcome offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before the puck drops in Raleigh:

Visit the bet365 website or download the mobile app and complete the registration process to create your new account. Select a deposit method and add a minimum of $10 to your account balance to activate the welcome offer. Navigate to your preferred sports market — whether that is the NHL playoffs, French Open, or MLB — and place your first $10 wager, making sure at least one selection carries odds of -500 or greater. Once your qualifying bet settles, your $200 in bonus bets will be credited to your account within a short processing window, ready to use across any available market.

For a deeper look at the platform's features, markets, and overall experience, check out our full bet365 review .

More bet365 offers for existing users on big sports nights

The welcome offer is just the starting point. Bet365 consistently rolls out additional promotions and odds boosts for existing customers throughout the sports calendar, and a packed Friday like May 29 is exactly the kind of night those deals tend to appear. Logged-in users can browse the latest available deals by heading directly to the "Promos" tab within the bet365 app or website to see what is currently on offer.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.