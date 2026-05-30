Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for NBA Game 7, French Open and More

The sportsbook promos landscape does not get much better than this. No bet365 bonus code is required to claim $200 in bonus bets from bet365 — just place a $10 wager and the offer activates, win or lose. With a winner-take-all NBA Game 7, the French Open, and a full MLB slate all on the board, May 30 is the perfect time to sign up.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for NBA Game 7 and more

The bet365 bonus code offer is straightforward: deposit at least $10, place a $10 qualifying wager, and receive $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether your bet wins or loses. No promo code for bet365 is needed at sign-up — the offer is automatically applied to new accounts. This is one of the most accessible welcome offers available at any major sportsbook right now.

Here is a closer look at the key terms attached to this offer:

A minimum $10 qualifying deposit is required to activate the promotion.

Your first $10 wager must include at least one selection with odds of -500 or greater.

Bonus bets are issued after your qualifying bet settles, win or lose.

Bonus bets expire seven days after being issued.

The qualifying bet must be placed within 30 days of registering your account.

Partial cash-out bets only count the remaining active portion toward releasing bonus bets.

To put this in practical terms: say you place your $10 qualifying bet on the San Antonio Spurs to win Game 7 against the Oklahoma City Thunder. If Victor Wembanyama delivers and the Spurs punch their ticket to the NBA Finals, you collect your winnings on top of the $200 in bonus bets. If Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder prevail instead, you still walk away with $200 in bonus bets to deploy across any market you choose — whether that is the French Open, MLB, or the Stanley Cup Final. The bonus code for bet365 offer is designed to reward new users no matter how that first bet lands.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the bet365 offer for NBA Game 7 and Saturday's action

Claiming this offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before tip-off on Saturday:

Visit the bet365 website or download the bet365 mobile app and complete the registration process to create your new account. Select a deposit method and transfer a minimum of $10 into your new bet365 account balance to activate the welcome offer. Navigate to your preferred sports market — NBA, MLB, French Open, or any other available option — and place your first $10 wager, making sure at least one selection carries odds of -500 or greater. Once your qualifying bet settles, your $200 in bonus bets will be credited to your account and ready to use across any available market.

For a full breakdown of the platform's features, markets, and user experience, check out our complete bet365 review .

More bet365 offers to explore beyond the welcome bonus

Once you are an established bet365 user, the promotions do not stop at the welcome offer. Bet365 consistently rolls out bonuses, odds boosts, and parlay rewards for existing customers across a wide range of sports. The best way to stay current on what is available is to check the "Promos" tab directly within the bet365 app, where new offers are updated regularly throughout the sports calendar.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.