Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for NBA & NHL Playoffs

The bet365 bonus code offer is one of the best sportsbook promos available right now, and no code is required to claim it. New users can bet $10 and receive $200 in bonus bets , win or lose, just in time for the NBA and NHL Playoffs on May 13. Place your first wager on the Cavaliers vs. Pistons or Avalanche vs. Wild and let the offer do the rest.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for NBA and NHL Playoffs betting

The bet365 bonus code offer requires no promo code at sign-up, making it one of the most straightforward welcome offers available. Simply register, deposit a minimum of $10, and place a qualifying wager to unlock $200 in bonus bets, regardless of whether your bet wins or loses. The bet365 promo code offer is available to new users only and must be claimed within 30 days of account registration.

Here are the key terms to keep in mind before placing your first bet:

Minimum qualifying deposit of $10 is required to activate the offer.

Place a $10 wager and receive $200 in bonus bets, win or lose.

Your qualifying bet must include at least one selection with odds of -500 or greater.

Bonus bets expire seven days after being issued.

Qualifying bets must settle within seven days of claiming the offer.

Bonus bets are not withdrawable as cash and cannot be used as a direct cash balance.

If a bet has a partial cash out, only the remaining active portion counts toward releasing the bonus bets.

Say you place your $10 wager on the Cleveland Cavaliers to win Game 5 against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night. If Cleveland pulls through behind Donovan Mitchell, your bet settles as a winner and you collect your payout plus $200 in bonus bets. If Detroit responds at home and your bet loses, you still receive $200 in bonus bets to use across any market on the site. The same applies if you back the Colorado Avalanche or Minnesota Wild in Game 5 of their second-round NHL series. Either way, the bonus bets land in your account once your qualifying wager settles.

The bonus code for bet365 is not required during registration, so there is no extra step needed to unlock the offer. Just make sure your qualifying bet meets the -500 or greater odds requirement on at least one selection, and you are set.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your bet365 bonus bets for the May 13 playoff slate

Claiming the bet365 welcome offer is a quick process. Follow these steps to get your $200 in bonus bets before tip-off or puck drop on Wednesday:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. No promo code is required during sign-up. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using any available payment method to activate the welcome offer. Navigate to the NBA or NHL Playoffs markets and place a $10 wager. Make sure at least one selection in your bet carries odds of -500 or greater to qualify. Once your bet settles, your $200 in bonus bets will be credited to your account within a short processing window, win or lose.

For a deeper look at the platform before you sign up, check out our full bet365 review to learn more about the sportsbook's features, markets, and overall experience.

Existing user offers at bet365 for the NBA and NHL Playoffs

Current bet365 customers are not left out of the action during the playoffs. The sportsbook regularly rolls out bonuses, odds boosts, and other promotional offers for existing users throughout the postseason. The best way to stay on top of what is available is to check the "Promos" tab directly within the bet365 app, where new offers are updated on a regular basis. Whether you are betting on the Cavaliers, Pistons, Avalanche, or Wild, there is a good chance a relevant boost or bonus is waiting for you.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.