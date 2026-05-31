Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for NHL & NBA Playoffs, MLB, and the French Open

No bet365 bonus code is required to claim one of the best sportsbook promos available right now. New users can bet $10 and receive $200 in bonus bets , win or lose. With a packed Sunday, May 31 slate featuring the NHL and NBA Playoffs, MLB, and the French Open, there has never been a better time to sign up.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for NHL & NBA Playoffs, MLB, and the French Open

The bet365 bonus code offer requires no promo code at all, making the sign-up process straightforward. Simply register a new account, make a minimum $10 deposit, and place a qualifying $10 wager to unlock $200 in bonus bets, regardless of whether your bet wins or loses. That means you can place your first bet on something like the Carolina Hurricanes vs. Montreal Canadiens Eastern Conference Final and collect your bonus bets either way.

There are a few key terms to keep in mind before claiming this offer. Here is a breakdown of the most important conditions:

A minimum $10 qualifying deposit is required to activate the offer.

Your qualifying bet must include at least one selection with odds of -500 or greater.

The offer must be claimed within 30 days of registering your account.

Qualifying bets must settle within seven days of claiming the offer.

Bonus bets expire seven days after being issued.

Bonus bets are not withdrawable as cash.

If a bet has a partial cash out, only the remaining active portion counts toward releasing the bonus bets.

To illustrate how this works in practice, imagine placing your $10 bet on Novak Djokovic to advance at the French Open. If he wins, you collect your winnings and still receive $200 in bonus bets. If he loses, you still walk away with $200 in bonus bets to deploy across any other market, whether that is an NBA Finals game, an NHL Stanley Cup Final matchup, or an MLB contest. The bonus code for bet365 offer gives new users a strong starting point no matter how that first wager settles.

You can use your bonus bets on any available sports market at bet365, giving you plenty of flexibility across a loaded sports calendar. With the NBA Finals matchup nearly set, the Vegas Golden Knights already in the Stanley Cup Final, and the French Open entering its second week, there is no shortage of compelling action to target. The bet365 promo code offer is designed to get new bettors into the action immediately.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the bet365 offer for Sunday's NHL & NBA Playoffs, MLB, and French Open action

Claiming this offer takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before Sunday's action tips off:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. No bonus code for bet365 is needed during sign-up. Make a minimum qualifying deposit of $10 using any available payment method to activate the welcome offer. Navigate to your preferred sports market, whether that is the NBA Playoffs, NHL Playoffs, MLB, or the French Open, and place a $10 wager that includes at least one selection with odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $200 in bonus bets will be credited to your account and will be available for use across any sports market on the platform.

For a deeper look at what the platform has to offer beyond this welcome promotion, check out our full bet365 review .

More bet365 offers to explore beyond the welcome bonus

Existing bet365 users are not left out of the fun. The sportsbook regularly rolls out a rotating lineup of bonuses, odds boosts, and parlay promotions across major sports and events throughout the year. Whether the NBA Finals are tipping off or the Stanley Cup is on the line, there is typically something worth checking out in the promotions tab. Head to the Promos section within the bet365 app to see what is currently available and make the most of every betting opportunity.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.