Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for Spurs vs. Thunder Game 7

No bet365 bonus code is required to claim one of the best sportsbook promos available right now. New users can bet $10 and receive $200 in bonus bets , win or lose, just in time for Spurs vs. Thunder Game 7 on Saturday, May 30.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for Game 7

The bet365 bonus code offer requires no promo code at all — simply register a new account and make a minimum $10 deposit to activate the promotion. From there, place a $10 wager on any market, including the Western Conference Finals Game 7 between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder, and you will receive $200 in bonus bets regardless of the outcome.

There are a few key terms to keep in mind before placing your qualifying bet:

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the offer.

Your qualifying wager must include at least one selection with odds of -500 or greater.

The offer must be claimed within 30 days of registering your account.

Qualifying bets must settle within seven days of claiming the offer.

Bonus bets expire seven days after being issued.

Bonus bets are not withdrawable as cash.

If a bet has a partial cash out, only the remaining active portion counts toward releasing the bonus bets.

To put this in real terms: if you place $10 on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder to win Game 7 and Oklahoma City pulls through at Paycom Center, you collect your winnings and your $200 in bonus bets. If Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs pull off the upset and advance to the NBA Finals, you still walk away with $200 in bonus bets to use across any market on the site. Either way, your first bet puts $200 in bonus bets in your account.

Once you receive your bonus bets, you can deploy them on any sport or market available on the platform. The bonus code for bet365 offer and the bet365 promo code promotion are available to new users in eligible states, so check your eligibility before signing up.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your bonus bets for the Spurs vs. Thunder Game 7

Claiming the bet365 offer ahead of Saturday's winner-take-all showdown is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app using your personal details. Make a minimum qualifying deposit of $10 using any accepted payment method. Navigate to the NBA betting markets and place a $10 wager on Spurs vs. Thunder Game 7, making sure at least one selection carries odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $200 in bonus bets will be credited to your account automatically. Use your bonus bets on any available sports market before they expire seven days after being issued.

Want a deeper look before signing up? Check out our full bet365 review for a complete breakdown of the platform's features, markets, and user experience.

More bet365 offers to watch for during the NBA playoffs

The welcome offer is just the starting point at bet365. Existing users regularly have access to a rotating slate of bonuses, odds boosts, and parlay promotions throughout the NBA postseason. With the conference finals reaching a Game 7 climax and the NBA Finals just around the corner, there has never been a better time to explore what is available. Head to the Promos section of the bet365 app to see every current offer and make the most of the platform during one of the most exciting stretches of the basketball calendar.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.