Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $365 for Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Game 3

New customers can use the bet365 bonus code offer to get $365 in Bonus Bets with no code required. Place a $10 qualifying wager on Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Game 3 and unlock this welcome offer. Check out the best sportsbook promos available before Saturday, June 6.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Game 3

The bet365 bonus code offer is straightforward: deposit a minimum of $10, place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on Game 3 between Carolina and Vegas, and receive $365 in Bonus Bets once your wager settles. No bet365 promo code is needed — simply register, deposit, and bet. The bonus code for bet365 is built directly into the sign-up process.

Here are the key terms to keep in mind before placing your qualifying bet on Saturday's Stanley Cup Final matchup:

Available to new customers only.

Minimum deposit of $10 required.

Qualifying bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Promo must be claimed via the bet365 app within 30 days of registration.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promo.

Bonus Bets are non-withdrawable and expire 7 days after being credited.

Cashed-out bets and bets settled as a push do not count toward the requirement.

Offer valid in all applicable states, minus Illinois.

To illustrate how this works with Game 3 as your target: if you bet $10 on the Carolina Hurricanes to win and Frederik Andersen delivers another stellar performance in a Hurricanes victory, your qualifying bet settles and you receive $365 in Bonus Bets regardless of the outcome. If the Golden Knights respond at T-Mobile Arena and Carter Hart shuts down the Hurricanes' attack, your $10 bet loses — but you still receive $365 in Bonus Bets to use across the platform. Either way, the Bonus Bets are credited once your wager settles.

Keep in mind that any returns generated from Bonus Bets are added to your withdrawable balance, but the Bonus Bet wager itself is not included in those returns. New users in Pennsylvania and New Jersey also receive 50 Spins in addition to this welcome offer.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your bet365 bonus for Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Game 3

Claiming this offer ahead of Saturday's Game 3 puck drop takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. Deposit a minimum of $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the NHL betting markets and select Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Game 3. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more, ensuring at least one selection carries odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $365 in Bonus Bets will be credited to your account balance. Use your Bonus Bets within 7 days before they expire.

For a full breakdown of what bet365 has to offer beyond this welcome promotion, check out our complete bet365 review .

More bet365 offers to watch for during the Stanley Cup Final

Beyond the welcome offer, bet365 regularly rolls out bonuses, odds boosts, and other promotions for existing customers throughout marquee events like the Stanley Cup Final. With Games 3, 4, and potentially more on the horizon, there will be plenty of opportunities to take advantage of what the platform has available. Head to the "Promos" tab on the bet365 app to browse the latest offers and see what is live ahead of each game.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.