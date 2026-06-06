Bet365 Bonus Code: Bet $10, Get $365 in Bonus Bets for the French Open, Stanley Cup Final, NBA Finals and MLB

The bet365 bonus code offer requires no code at all — new customers can place $10 and receive $365 in bonus bets in time for a stacked Saturday of sportsbook promos on June 7. From the French Open women's singles final to a pivotal Stanley Cup Final Game 3, there is no shortage of action to target with this welcome offer.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for the French Open, Stanley Cup Final and more

The bet365 bonus code promotion is straightforward: deposit a minimum of $10, place a qualifying wager of $10 or more, and receive $365 in bonus bets once your bet settles. No promo code is required — simply register, deposit, and bet. With championship tennis, playoff hockey, a full MLB slate, and the NBA Finals on the horizon, there are plenty of compelling markets to target.

Here is a closer look at the key terms and conditions for this offer:

Available to new customers only.

Minimum deposit of $10 required to participate.

Qualifying bet must be $10 or more and include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Bonus bets must be claimed via the bet365 app within 30 days of registration.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion.

Bonus bets expire seven days after being added to your balance.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable; the wager amount is excluded from any returns.

Cashed-out bets, pushes, and bets deemed no action do not count toward the requirement.

New users in PA and NJ receive 50 Spins in addition to this welcome offer.

Offer not valid in Illinois.

To illustrate how this works in practice, consider placing your $10 qualifying bet on the Carolina Hurricanes to win Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights. If Carolina wins, you collect your winnings as normal and still receive your $365 in bonus bets. If the Hurricanes fall short and Vegas takes the home-ice advantage, your qualifying bet loses — but you still unlock the full $365 in bonus bets to deploy across other markets, including the NBA Finals Game 3 at Madison Square Garden on Monday or any remaining French Open action at Roland-Garros.

You could also target the French Open women's singles final, where 19-year-old Mirra Andreeva looks to claim her first Grand Slam title. Whether she wins or loses, your bonus bets are on the way once your qualifying wager settles. The same applies to any of the MLB matchups on Saturday's packed schedule, including the Brewers visiting the Rockies or the Mets taking on the Padres.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the bet365 bonus code offer for Saturday's action

Claiming this offer is a simple four-step process. Follow the steps below to get started before the French Open final and Stanley Cup Final Game 3 tip off on Saturday:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. No bonus code for bet365 is required — just complete the standard sign-up process. Deposit a minimum of $10 using your preferred payment method to fund your new account. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on any eligible market, ensuring at least one selection carries odds of -500 or greater. Consider targeting the Stanley Cup Final, French Open, MLB, or any other available market. Once your qualifying bet settles, your $365 in bonus bets will be added to your account balance and will be available for seven days.

For a full breakdown of what bet365 has to offer beyond this welcome promotion, check out our complete bet365 review .

More bet365 promo code offers for existing users

Current bet365 customers are not left out of the fun. The platform consistently rolls out new bonuses, odds boosts, and event-specific promotions throughout the sports calendar, and a weekend this loaded is exactly when those offers tend to shine. Whether it is enhanced odds on the Stanley Cup Final, a parlay boost for the NBA Finals, or a special MLB promotion, there is usually something worth grabbing.

The best way to stay on top of what is available is to check the "Promos" tab directly within the bet365 app. Offers are updated regularly, so it pays to browse before placing your next wager on any of the marquee events this weekend.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.