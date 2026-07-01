bet365 Bonus Code: Claim $150 Bonus Bets for USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

The bet365 bonus code unlocks $150 in bonus bets for new customers ahead of USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Round of 32. No code is required to claim this offer. Place your first qualifying bet on one of the best sportsbook promos available this July 1.

How the bet365 bonus works for USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

The bet365 bonus code offer gives new customers $150 in bonus bets after placing a qualifying wager of just $10. No promo code for bet365 is needed — simply register, deposit a minimum of $10, and place your first bet through the bet365 app within 30 days of signing up.

Here is what you need to know before claiming the offer on USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina:

Minimum deposit of $10 required.

Qualifying bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Bonus bets are issued after your qualifying bet settles and must be used within seven days.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable; only returns from bonus bets are added to your withdrawable balance.

Cashed-out bets and bets settled as a push do not count toward the qualifying requirement.

Offer must be claimed within 30 days of registration.

Say you put $10 on the USA to win outright against Bosnia and Herzegovina. If that bet wins, you collect your returns as normal and still receive $150 in bonus bets to use on future matches. If your bet loses, you still receive the $150 in bonus bets to keep the action going through the knockout rounds. Either way, your bonus bets arrive and give you plenty of runway to stay engaged as the tournament heats up.

New users in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Michigan also receive 50 Spins in addition to this welcome offer. The bonus code for bet365 offer is not available in Illinois.

If you prefer a larger safety net on your first wager, bet365 also offers a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net for new customers who do not claim the Bet $10, Get $150 offer. Under that promotion, bet365 will refund your first bet in bonus bets up to $1,000 if it does not win. This secondary offer is available in all eligible states except Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Michigan. Bonus bets from this offer also expire within seven days of being issued.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your bet365 offer for USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Signing up and placing your first bet on USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Visit the bet365 website or download the bet365 app and register for a new account. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method. Claim the promotion through the bet365 app within 30 days of registering your account. Navigate to the USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina market and place a qualifying bet of $10 or more, ensuring at least one selection carries odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $150 in bonus bets will be added to your account balance and are ready to use within seven days.

For a full breakdown of the platform, including its markets, features, and ongoing promotions, read our bet365 review .

More bet365 offers to watch during USA vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

Beyond the welcome offer, bet365 keeps its existing customers engaged with a rotating slate of bonuses and odds boosts throughout major tournaments. The best place to track what is currently available is the Promos tab inside the bet365 app, which is updated regularly as new matches and opportunities arise. With the knockout rounds now underway, there is no shortage of markets to explore.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.