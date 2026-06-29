bet365 Bonus Code: Claim $150 in Bonus Bets for Brazil vs. Japan, Round of 32

The bet365 bonus code offer requires no code at all — new customers can bet $10 and get $150 in bonus bets on Brazil vs. Japan in the Round of 32. This is one of the most compelling knockout matchups of the tournament, and it makes a strong starting point for this welcome offer. Check out all available sportsbook promos before claiming. Offer available through Mon., June 29.

How the bet365 bonus works for Brazil vs. Japan

The bet365 bonus code offer is straightforward: deposit a minimum of $10, place a qualifying bet of $10 or more, and receive $150 in bonus bets once that wager settles. No promo code for bet365 is required — simply claim the offer through the bet365 app within 30 days of registering your account.

Your qualifying bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater. Say you back Brazil to win the match at -200 and your bet settles as a winner — you collect your cash winnings and receive $150 in bonus bets on top. If Brazil falls short and your bet loses, you still receive the $150 in bonus bets to use across other markets.

Here are the key terms to keep in mind before claiming:

New customers only; minimum $10 deposit required.

Claim the offer via the bet365 app within 30 days of registration.

Qualifying bets must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable; the bonus bet wager is excluded from any returns.

Bonus bets expire seven days after being added to your balance.

Cashed out bets and bets settled as a push do not count toward the qualifying requirement.

New users in PA, NJ, and MI receive 50 Spins in addition to this welcome offer.

The $1,000 First Bet Safety Net is available as an alternative for those who do not claim the Bet $10, Get $150 offer; it is not available in PA, NJ, or MI.

If you opt for the secondary offer instead, bet365 will issue a refund in bonus bets matching your entire stake — up to $1,000 — if your first bet loses. That offer must also be claimed within 30 days of registration, and bonus bets expire within seven days (168 hours) of being issued. Both offers represent strong value heading into a high-stakes knockout match.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the bonus code for bet365 before Brazil vs. Japan

Signing up and placing your first bet on Brazil vs. Japan takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. Deposit a minimum of $10 using your preferred payment method. Claim the promotion through the bet365 app within 30 days of registration. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on Brazil vs. Japan, making sure at least one selection carries odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $150 in bonus bets will be added to your account balance.

For a full breakdown of the platform's features, markets, and ongoing offers, read our full bet365 review .

More bet365 offers to explore beyond Brazil vs. Japan

Existing bet365 users have plenty to look forward to beyond the welcome offer. The sportsbook regularly rolls out odds boosts, parlay promotions, and event-specific bonuses tied to major tournaments and matchups. The best way to stay current is to check the "Promos" tab directly in the bet365 app, where new offers are updated on a regular basis.

With the knockout stage heating up, there will be no shortage of markets and promotions to explore throughout the tournament. Logging into the app before each round is the easiest way to make sure you never miss a relevant offer.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.