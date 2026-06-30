bet365 Bonus Code: Claim $150 in Bonus Bets for France vs. Sweden, Round of 32

The bet365 bonus code requires no code at all — new customers can bet $10 on France vs. Sweden and get $150 in bonus bets. No promo code is needed to unlock this offer, which is available through June 30. Check out all available sportsbook promos to compare your options before signing up.

How the bet365 bonus code works for France vs. Sweden

The bet365 bonus code offer is straightforward: place a qualifying first bet of $10 or more and receive $150 in bonus bets, regardless of whether your wager wins or loses. No bonus code for bet365 is required — simply register, deposit, and bet. The bet365 promo code process is fully automated once you claim the offer through the app within 30 days of registering.

Here is what you need to know about qualifying for this offer:

Available to new customers only, with a minimum $10 deposit required.

You must claim the promo via the bet365 app within 30 days of registration.

Your qualifying bet must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable, and the bonus bet wager is excluded from any returns.

Bonus bets expire seven days after being added to your balance.

Cashed out bets, Live In Game bets settled as a push, and bets deemed no action do not count toward the qualifying requirement.

New users in PA, NJ, and MI receive 50 Spins in addition to this welcome offer. This offer is not available in IL.

Say you place a $10 bet on France to win outright in the Round of 32. If France rolls past Sweden the way it swept through group play — three wins, 10 goals, none conceded — your bet settles as a winner and you collect your returns plus $150 in bonus bets. If Sweden pulls off the upset behind Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres, your original $10 bet loses, but you still receive $150 in bonus bets to use on future markets. Either way, the bonus bets land in your account once your qualifying wager settles.

If you prefer a larger cushion on your first bet, bet365 also offers a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net for new users who do not claim the Bet $10, Get $150 offer. Under this promotion, if your first bet loses, bet365 will refund your stake in bonus bets up to $1,000. A minimum $10 deposit is required, and you must claim the offer within 30 days of registration. Bonus bets issued under this promotion expire within seven days (168 hours). This secondary offer is available in all eligible states except PA, NJ, and MI.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your bet365 offer for France vs. Sweden

Signing up and placing your first bet on France vs. Sweden takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. No bet365 promo code is required during sign-up. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method to fund your account. Claim the Bet $10, Get $150 offer through the bet365 app within 30 days of registering your account. Navigate to the France vs. Sweden Round of 32 market and place a qualifying bet of $10 or more, ensuring at least one selection carries odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $150 in bonus bets will be added to your account balance and are ready to use across available markets.

For a full breakdown of what bet365 has to offer beyond this welcome promotion, read our bet365 review .

More bet365 offers to explore beyond France vs. Sweden

Existing bet365 customers have plenty of reasons to keep checking back on the app. bet365 regularly rolls out odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and event-specific promotions across soccer, NFL, NBA, and more. The best place to find what is currently available is the "Promos" tab inside the bet365 app, where new offers are updated on a regular basis. Whether you are betting on the knockout rounds or looking ahead to the next major event on the calendar, it is worth a quick look before placing your next wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.