bet365 Bonus Code: Get $150 for NFL, MLB & WNBA

Thursday, Aug. 6 brings a loaded slate across three major sports, and new bettors can capitalize on the action with a welcome offer from bet365. The sportsbook is giving new customers $150 in bonus bets when they sign up and place their first wager. No bet365 bonus code is required to claim this promotion. You'll find plenty of betting opportunities across NFL preseason action, an 11-game MLB slate, and a marquee WNBA matchup, making Aug. 6 an ideal day to explore sportsbook promos at bet365.

How The bet365 Bonus Code Works For Thursday's Games

The bet365 bonus code welcome offer requires a minimum $10 deposit to activate. Once you've funded your account, place a qualifying bet of at least $10 on any market with odds of -500 or greater. Your bet must settle within 30 days of claiming the promotion to qualify for the bonus bets release.

Here's how the bonus works in practice: If you place a $10 bet on the Panthers-Cardinals Hall of Fame Game or any of Thursday's MLB matchups and your bet wins, you'll receive your winnings plus the $150 in bonus bets added to your account. If your initial $10 qualifying bet loses, you'll still receive the $150 in bonus bets as a way to continue your betting journey on the slate. The bonus bets themselves are non-withdrawable, though any winnings from those bonus bets will be added to your withdrawable balance.

Key terms to understand include the following:

Bonus bets expire seven days after they're added to your account.

Your qualifying bet must contain at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Only the largest cumulative wager on an individual selection within a market will count toward the requirement.

Cashed out bets and live in-game bets settled as a push do not qualify.

Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn and the bonus bet wager is excluded from any returns.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How To Claim Your Bonus Bets For Thursday's Action

Claiming your welcome offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started on Thursday's games:

Register for a new bet365 account on the website or mobile app. Complete the verification process and provide the required personal information. Make a deposit of at least $10 using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the sportsbook and select your first bet from Thursday's NFL, MLB, or WNBA slate. Place a wager of $10 or more on a market with odds of -500 or greater. Once your bet settles, your $150 in bonus bets will be credited to your account within 24 hours.

For a comprehensive look at everything bet365 offers, check out our full bet365 review .

Explore Additional Promotions At bet365

The welcome offer is just the beginning of what bet365 provides to its customers. The sportsbook regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for both new and existing players throughout the year. To discover what promotions are currently active, visit the Promos section within the bet365 app or website. You'll find daily odds boosts, parlay specials, and other limited-time offers designed to enhance your betting experience on major sporting events.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.