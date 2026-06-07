Bet365 Bonus Code Offer: Bet $10, Get $365 for the NBA Finals and MLB Sunday Slate

The bet365 bonus code offer is live for Sunday, June 7, and new customers can claim $365 in bonus bets with a $10 wager. No code is required to unlock this deal. Whether you are betting on the MLB Sunday slate or getting ahead of Monday's NBA Finals tip-off at Madison Square Garden, this is one of the best sportsbook promos available right now.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for the NBA Finals and MLB slate

The bet365 bonus code offer requires no promo code at sign-up. New customers simply register, deposit a minimum of $10, and place a qualifying bet of $10 or more to receive $365 in bonus bets. The bet365 promo code page confirms that no code entry is needed during registration.

Here is a quick look at the key terms attached to this offer:

Available to new customers only.

Minimum deposit of $10 required.

Qualifying bet must be $10 or more and include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Bonus bets must be claimed via the bet365 app within 30 days of registration.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer.

Bonus bets expire seven days after being added to your balance.

Bonus bets are non-withdrawable; only returns from bonus bets are added to your withdrawable balance.

Cashed-out bets, pushed Live In Game bets, and bets deemed no action do not count toward the requirement.

To illustrate how this works in practice, consider placing a $10 wager on the Dodgers to win their Sunday afternoon matchup. If your bet wins, you collect your winnings as normal and still receive $365 in bonus bets. If your bet loses, you still receive the $365 in bonus bets to use across the platform. Either way, the bonus bets land in your account once the qualifying bet settles.

With the NBA Finals heading to Madison Square Garden on Monday night, you can use those bonus bets on the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs series. The bonus code for bet365 is a strong way to build your betting balance heading into one of the most anticipated Finals matchups in recent memory. New users in Pennsylvania and New Jersey also receive 50 Spins in addition to this welcome offer.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the bet365 offer for Sunday's MLB and NBA Finals action

Claiming this offer takes only a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before Sunday's first pitch or Monday's tip-off:

Visit the bet365 website or download the bet365 mobile app and complete the registration process to create your new account. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using any accepted payment method to fund your account balance. Claim the promotion through the bet365 app within 30 days of registering your account. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on any eligible market, ensuring at least one selection carries odds of -500 or greater. Sunday's MLB slate, including matchups involving the Mets, Yankees, Brewers, and Padres, offers plenty of options. Once your qualifying bet settles, your $365 in bonus bets will be added to your account balance and will be ready to use on upcoming events, including the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden. Use your bonus bets within seven days before they expire, and note that any returns from bonus bets will be added to your withdrawable balance.

For a full breakdown of the platform, check out our bet365 review .

More bet365 promotions for existing users on the NBA Finals and MLB slate

The welcome offer is just the starting point at bet365. Existing customers regularly find fresh bonuses and odds boosts waiting in the app throughout the week, covering major events like the NBA Finals and the ongoing MLB season. The best place to stay current on what is available is the "Promos" tab inside the bet365 app, which is updated frequently with new offers. Checking in before big games, like Monday's Knicks-Spurs tip-off at the Garden, is a smart habit for any regular bettor on the platform.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.