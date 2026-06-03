Bet365 Bonus Code Offer for Knicks vs Spurs NBA Finals Game 1: Bet $10, Get $365 Win or Lose

The sportsbook promos scene is buzzing ahead of NBA Finals Game 1, and the bet365 bonus code offer gives new users a chance to turn a $10 wager into $365 in Bonus Bets . No code is required to claim this offer. With the Knicks and Spurs set to tip off Wednesday, June 3, this welcome offer is perfectly timed for new bettors.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for NBA Finals Game 1

The bet365 bonus code promotion is straightforward: place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on the Knicks vs. Spurs NBA Finals Game 1, and you will receive $365 in Bonus Bets. No bet365 promo code is required -- simply register, deposit, and place your first wager to unlock the offer. The bonus code for bet365 is automatically applied when you sign up through the qualifying link.

Here is how the offer plays out using Game 1 as an example. If you bet $10 on the Spurs to win at home and San Antonio pulls away behind Victor Wembanyama, your qualifying bet settles and your $365 in Bonus Bets is released. If you back Jalen Brunson and the Knicks to pull off the upset and New York wins as it did in the NBA Cup in December, the same result applies -- your Bonus Bets are still awarded regardless of the outcome of your qualifying wager.

There are a few key terms to keep in mind before claiming this offer:

Available to new customers only.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required.

The promo must be claimed via the bet365 app within 30 days of registering.

Qualifying bets must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promo.

Bonus Bets are non-withdrawable and expire seven days after being credited.

Cashed Out bets and bets settled as a push do not count toward the requirement.

New users in PA and NJ receive 50 Spins in addition to the welcome offer.

Offer is not valid in Illinois.

Any returns generated from Bonus Bets will be added to your withdrawable balance, but the Bonus Bets wager itself is excluded from those returns. Withdrawals typically process within five business days once your account is verified and your balance is ready.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the bet365 offer for Knicks vs Spurs Game 1

Claiming the bet365 welcome offer ahead of NBA Finals Game 1 takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. No bonus code for bet365 is needed -- the offer is automatically available to new users upon sign-up. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method to fund your new account. Navigate to the NBA Finals Game 1 market and place a qualifying bet of $10 or more. Make sure at least one selection carries odds of -500 or greater to meet the promo requirements. Once your qualifying bet settles, your $365 in Bonus Bets will be credited to your account balance within a short processing window. Use your Bonus Bets on additional NBA Finals markets or other sports before they expire seven days after being added to your balance.

For a deeper look at the platform before signing up, check out our full bet365 review to learn more about the features, markets, and overall betting experience.

More bet365 offers to explore during the NBA Finals

The welcome offer is just the starting point at bet365. Existing users can take advantage of a rotating slate of bonuses, odds boosts, and parlay promotions that are updated regularly throughout the NBA Finals. The best place to find these deals is the "Promos" tab inside the bet365 app, where new offers are posted ahead of major games and events. Checking back often during the Finals run is a smart habit for any active bettor on the platform.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.