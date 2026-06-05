Bet365 Bonus Code Offer: Get $365 for Knicks vs Spurs NBA Finals Game 2

The bet365 bonus code offer requires no code at all — new customers can claim $365 in Bonus Bets by placing a $10 wager, just in time for Friday, June 6 NBA Finals action. Check out the latest sportsbook promos and get in on Game 2 between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs.

How the bet365 bonus code offer works for NBA Finals Game 2

The bet365 bonus code offer is straightforward: deposit a minimum of $10, place a qualifying bet of $10 or more, and receive $365 in Bonus Bets once your wager settles. No promo code for bet365 is needed — simply register, deposit, and bet. With Game 2 of the NBA Finals tipping off Friday night, there is no better time to get started.

Here is what you need to know about how the offer works in practice. Say you back the Knicks to win Game 2 and your bet wins — you collect your cash winnings and receive $365 in Bonus Bets on top. If your bet on the Spurs does not go your way, you still receive $365 in Bonus Bets to use across the platform. Either outcome triggers the bonus once your qualifying bet settles.

Keep the following terms and conditions in mind before claiming the bonus code for bet365:

Available to new customers only.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to participate.

The promo must be claimed via the bet365 app within 30 days of registering.

Qualifying bets must include at least one selection at odds of -500 or greater.

Qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the promo.

Bonus Bets are non-withdrawable and expire seven days after being credited.

Cashed-out bets, pushes, and bets deemed no action do not count toward the requirement.

New users in PA and NJ receive 50 Spins in addition to this welcome offer.

Offer not valid in Illinois.

The Bonus Bets wager itself is excluded from any returns, but any winnings generated from Bonus Bets are added to your withdrawable balance. Withdrawals typically process within five business days.

This bet365 promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MO, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA. It is not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the bet365 offer for Knicks vs Spurs Game 2

Claiming the bet365 welcome offer ahead of NBA Finals Game 2 takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register for a new account on the bet365 website or mobile app. No bet365 promo code is required during sign-up. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using your preferred payment method to fund your new account. Claim the promo through the bet365 app within 30 days of registering your account. Place a qualifying bet of $10 or more on a market of your choice — consider wagering on Knicks vs Spurs Game 2 — and ensure at least one selection carries odds of -500 or greater. Once your qualifying bet settles, your $365 in Bonus Bets will be credited to your account balance and ready to use.

For a deeper look at the platform before signing up, check out our full bet365 review .

More bet365 offers to watch for during the NBA Finals

The welcome offer is just the beginning of what bet365 brings to the table. Existing customers regularly find fresh bonuses and odds boosts waiting in the 'Promos' section of the bet365 app, with new offers frequently tied to marquee events like the NBA Finals. It is worth checking back often throughout the series, as the platform updates its promotions regularly to keep things interesting for active bettors.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.