BetMGM Bonus Code: Get $1,500 Bonus Using SIBONUS50 for NBA, NHL Playoffs Sunday

New users can claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets with BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 when betting on Sunday's NBA and NHL playoff action. The $1,500 first bet offer provides bonus bets back if your initial wager loses on April 19 games. BetMGM's current sportsbook promos make Sunday's playoff slate even more exciting.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for NBA and NHL playoff betting

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlocks a generous welcome offer for new users betting on Sunday's playoff games. After registering and making your first deposit, place any wager up to $1,500 on NBA or NHL action. If your bet wins, you keep your winnings and original stake. If it loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

For example, if you bet $500 on the Celtics to beat the 76ers and they lose, you'll receive $500 in bonus bets. Wagers over $50 are split into five equal bonus bets (each worth 20% of your original stake), while smaller bets receive one bonus bet. All bonus bets expire after seven days and don't include the stake when they win.

Key terms include:

• Minimum $10 deposit required.

• First bet protection up to $1,500.

• Bonus bets expire in seven days.

• $50 MGM Rewards Points awarded regardless of outcome.

The MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. Additional information about BetMGM Rewards is available at https://www.nj.betmgm.com/en/p/betmgmrewards .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM promo code for Sunday's playoff games

Follow these steps to claim your welcome bonus and bet on Sunday's NBA and NHL playoff action:

Register with BetMGM Sportsbook using bonus code SIBONUS50. Make a minimum $10 deposit to your new account. Place your first real money wager on any NBA or NHL playoff game. If your bet loses, receive bonus bets equal to your stake up to $1,500. Use bonus bets within seven days of issuance.

Sunday's slate offers excellent betting opportunities, from the Celtics-76ers Eastern Conference showdown to the Avalanche-Kings Western battle. Whether you back Jayson Tatum's scoring or Nathan MacKinnon's playmaking, BetMGM's first bet protection gives you confidence in your selections.

Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for more details about the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promo offers for existing customers

BetMGM consistently provides value for existing customers through daily odds boosts, parlay insurance, and special event promotions. The sportsbook frequently features enhanced odds on popular markets and profit boosts for specific bet types during major sporting events.

Current customers should regularly check the 'Promos' tab within the BetMGM Sportsbook app to discover the latest offers. These ongoing promotions complement the welcome bonus and provide continued value throughout the NBA and NHL playoffs.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.