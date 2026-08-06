BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get $1,500 Bonus for NFL, MLB & WNBA

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

Thursday, Aug. 6 brings a packed slate across three major sports, and it's the perfect opportunity to claim a welcome offer from BetMGM. New bettors can use a BetMGM bonus code to unlock up to $1,500 in bonus bets on their first wager. The code required is SI1500. This promotion is one of the best sportsbook promos available today, and it applies to any market on the day's slate.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Thursday's games

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 delivers a straightforward welcome offer for new users. You'll need to make a minimum $10 deposit and place your first real money wager on any sport or market. If your initial bet loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Here's how the bonus structure works:

If you wager more than $50, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager.

If you wager less than $50, you receive one bonus bet.

For example, if you place a $1,500 bet on the Panthers-Cardinals Hall of Fame Game and it loses, you'll get five $300 bonus bets back.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

You also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of whether you win or lose.

MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. Learn more about the program at the MGM Rewards site .

Whether you're betting on the Hall of Fame Game between Carolina and Arizona, any of the 11 MLB matchups, or the Las Vegas-Indiana WNBA contest, your first wager qualifies for this promotion. The offer applies to all sports and markets available on the BetMGM Sportsbook platform.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code offer

Claiming this offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to register and place your qualifying bet on Thursday's action:

Visit the BetMGM Sportsbook website and click the registration button. Enter your personal information, including your name, address, email, and driver's license details for identity verification. Make a deposit of at least $10 into your new account. Navigate to any sport or market on Thursday's slate and place your first real money wager. If your bet loses, your stake returns as bonus bets within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets on any subsequent wagers before withdrawing winnings.

For more details on BetMGM's features and user experience, check out our BetMGM review .

Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions for existing users

BetMGM doesn't stop with welcome offers. The sportsbook regularly rolls out bonuses and boosts for returning players throughout the year. To discover what promotions are currently active, open the BetMGM Sportsbook app and visit the Promos tab. You'll find daily specials, parlay boosts, and other incentives designed to add value to your bets.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.