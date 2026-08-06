BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get $1.5K Bonus for Panthers/Cardinals

Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET (Available in the US) Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY) Call 1-800-327-5050 (MA), 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-981-0023 (PR) 21+ only. Please Gamble Responsibly. See Sports Betting | Legal Online Sportsbook at BetMGM | BetMGM for Terms. First Bet Offer for new customers only (if applicable). Subject to eligibility requirements. Bonus bets are non-withdrawable. In partnership with Kansas Crossing Casino and Hotel. This promotional offer is not available in DC, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Ontario, or Puerto Rico.

Football returns to Canton on Thursday, Aug. 6, and new bettors can take advantage of current sportsbook promos to wager on the Panthers vs. Cardinals Hall of Fame Game. BetMGM offers a welcome bonus that requires a BetMGM bonus code to unlock. New users can claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when they use the code SI1500 and place their first wager on this preseason matchup.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for the Hall of Fame Game

The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 unlocks a welcome offer designed for first-time bettors. To claim this promotion, you must make a minimum $10 deposit and place a real money wager on any market, including the Panthers vs. Cardinals game. If your initial bet loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake as bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Here's how the bonus structure works:

If you wager more than $50, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20 percent of your qualifying wager.

If you wager less than $50, you receive one bonus bet.

For example, if you wagered $1,500 on the Panthers vs. Cardinals game and lost, you would receive five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

You also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of whether you win or lose your first bet.

MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers. For more details on how to use your rewards, visit the MGM Rewards program page .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for the Panthers vs. Cardinals game

Claiming your welcome offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to register and place your first bet on the Hall of Fame Game:

Register a new account at BetMGM Sportsbook and enter the bonus code SI1500 during sign-up. Provide your personal information, including name, address, email, and driver's license for identity verification. Make a minimum deposit of $10 into your account. Place a real money wager on any market for the Panthers vs. Cardinals game. If your bet loses, you receive your stake back as bonus bets, up to $1,500. Use your bonus bets on additional wagers within seven days before they expire.

For a complete breakdown of BetMGM's features and offerings, read our BetMGM review .

Additional promotions available at BetMGM Sportsbook

BetMGM regularly updates its promotions for existing customers beyond the welcome offer. Once you've claimed your initial bonus, you can access ongoing bonuses and boosts by visiting the Promos section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app. These promotions rotate frequently and often include parlay boosts, odds enhancements, and other betting incentives tied to major sporting events throughout the year.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.