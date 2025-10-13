BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500: Get up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets for MNF Bears vs. Commanders
The BetMGM bonus code you need for the MNF Bears vs. Commanders matchup is SI1500. This code is required to access the exclusive $1,500 first bet promotion. With so many sportsbook promos available this football season, BetMGM stands out for its substantial bonus amount. The Bears clash with the Commanders on MNF, making this the perfect time to get in on the action.
How the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 works for Bears vs Commanders
To access this MNF offer, use the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 when signing up. Place your first wager on the Bears vs. Commanders, and if it does not win, you receive bonus bets up to $1,500. If you bet $50 or more, you will get five 20% bonus bets. If you wager under $50, you will receive one bonus bet equal to your stake. This code unlocks BetMGM’s top football promo.
Before you play, keep these important BetMGM Sportsbook terms in mind:
- You must make a minimum deposit of $10.
- If you bet $50 or more, you will receive five 20% bonus bets.
- If you wager under $50, you will receive one bonus bet.
- You have seven days to use your bonus bets.
- Only your first wager after registration qualifies.
- This offer is available only to new BetMGM users.
You can place a larger first wager knowing you will receive bonus bets if your first bet does not win, making this offer perfect for MNF.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your BetMGM offer for MNF Bears vs Commanders
- Register: Create your BetMGM account and enter bonus code SI1500 during sign-up.
- Deposit funds: Make an initial deposit of at least $10.
- Place your bet: Make your qualifying first wager up to $1,500 on any Bears vs. Commanders market.
- Receive bonus bets: If your first bet does not win, you get bonus bets according to the offer structure.
- Use bonus bets: Place your bonus bets within seven days before they expire.
Existing BetMGM user promotions
Current users can find additional promotional offers and boosts in the BetMGM app throughout the football season.
- Second chance TD: Get a second chance on first TD bets if your pick scores second.
- SGP Odds Boost Token: Get an SGP odds boost for Bears vs. Commanders.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
