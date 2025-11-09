BetMGM Bonus Code SI1500 Offers Up To $1,500 For Steelers vs. Chargers Sunday Night Football
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Chargers clash on Sunday Night Football, in a game with significant playoff implications, as both teams vie for AFC positioning. New users can claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets with BetMGM bonus code SI1500 when betting on this Nov. 9 matchup. This welcome offer provides excellent value for those looking to explore sportsbook promos while wagering on Sunday's primetime showdown.
BetMGM bonus code SI1500 delivers first-bet protection for Steelers vs. Chargers
The BetMGM bonus code SI1500 provides first-bet protection up to $1,500 for new customers. Simply register with the bonus code SI1500, make a minimum $10 deposit, and place your first real money wager on any market. If your initial bet loses, BetMGM returns your stake in bonus bets up to the $1,500 maximum.
The bonus bet structure varies based on your wager amount. Stakes over $50 receive five separate bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original wager, while bets under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to your stake. For example, if you bet $500 on the Steelers to cover the spread and lose, you would receive five $100 bonus bets to use on future markets.
- New users must use the BetMGM Sportsbook bonus code SI1500 during registration.
- Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the welcome offer.
- Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.
- When you win your first bet on the Steelers vs. Chargers game, you keep all cash winnings and can withdraw them immediately.
This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
How to claim your bonus code for BetMGM ahead of Sunday Night Football
Claiming your BetMGM welcome offer requires just a few simple steps before the 6-3 Chargers and 5-3 Steelers kick off their crucial AFC matchup on SNF.
- Click any link on this page to visit BetMGM Sportsbook and begin registration using BetMGM promo code SI1500.
- Complete account verification by providing personal information and driver's license details.
- Make your first deposit of at least $10 using PayPal, Apple Pay, debit cards, or other available banking methods.
- Place your qualifying wager on any Steelers vs. Chargers market or alternative sports betting option.
- If your bet wins, withdraw cash winnings immediately, or receive bonus bets if your wager loses.
New users can explore comprehensive sportsbook features and betting options by reading our detailed BetMGM review before placing their first wager.
Additional BetMGM promotions enhance your betting experience
BetMGM consistently provides existing customers with ongoing promotional opportunities beyond the welcome bonus. Regular users can access daily odds boosts, parlay promotions, and sport-specific bonuses through the dedicated Promos section within the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile application. These rotating offers complement your initial bonus, providing continued value throughout the NFL season and beyond.
- Second chance TD: Get a second chance on first TD bets if your pick scores second.
- SGP Odds Boost Token: Get an SGP odds boost for Sunday Night Football.
Compare Chargers vs. Steelers betting promos
The links below get you thousands in bonus bets from other leading operators like DraftKings, Caesars Sportsbook, and FanDuel.
FanDuel
DraftKings
BetMGM
Caesars
Welcome Bonus
Bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets if you win + 3 months of NBA League Pass
Promo Code
No code required
No code required
SI1500
SICZR20X
Bonus Form
$150 in bonus bets
12 $25 bonus bets
1 or 5 bonus bets
Profit boosts
Minimum Deposit
$5
$5
$10
$10
Minimum Bet
$5
$5
$10
$10
Days to Use Bonus
7 days
7 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.