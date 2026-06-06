BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Bet $1,500 on Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Game 3

Use the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 to claim a $1,500 First Bet ahead of Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Game 3. New users also receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points win or lose. Find this and other sportsbook promos before Saturday, June 7, to make the most of your welcome offer.

How the BetMGM bonus code offer works for Game 3

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlocks a First Bet offer worth up to $1,500 for new users. Place your first real-money wager on any market, including Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Game 3, and if it loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake in bonus bets. This is one of the most generous welcome offers available at any major sportsbook right now.

Here is how the bonus bets break down based on your wager amount:

If you wager $50 or more and lose, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your qualifying stake. For example, a $1,500 losing bet returns five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500.

If you wager less than $50 and lose, you receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance and cannot be withdrawn directly. You must use them before accessing any potential payout.

Win or lose, you receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points just for placing your first bet.

Say you back the Carolina Hurricanes on the moneyline for Game 3 and the Golden Knights win at T-Mobile Arena. BetMGM will return your stake in bonus bets, giving you another opportunity to get back in the action. If the Hurricanes pull through and Seth Jarvis or Taylor Hall finds the net again, you keep your winnings and still collect those 50 MGM Rewards Points.

Those MGM Rewards Points are worth noting. They can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points for use at MGM properties, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, or Gametime Vouchers for live events. Learn more at the BetMGM Rewards page .

New users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can also opt for the Bet $10, Get $150 offer using the same BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS50. Place a $10 wager on Game 3, and if it wins, you receive $150 in bonus bets issued as three $50 bonus bets, plus $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of the outcome.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM promo code for Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Game 3

Claiming your welcome offer with the bonus code for BetMGM takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before puck drop on Game 3:

Register for a new BetMGM account and enter promo code SIBONUS50 during sign-up. Have your name, address, email, and driver's license ready to verify your identity. Deposit at least $10 into your new account to qualify for the welcome offer. Place a real-money wager on any market, including Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Game 3, to activate the First Bet offer. If your bet wins, withdraw your winnings immediately. If it loses, your bonus bets will be credited to your account within a short processing window. Use your bonus bets within seven days of issuance and enjoy your $50 in MGM Rewards Points.

For a full breakdown of features, odds, and app functionality, check out our BetMGM review .

More BetMGM Sportsbook offers for Game 3 and beyond

BetMGM consistently rolls out fresh promotions for existing users throughout the NHL playoffs and across all major sports. From odds boosts on Stanley Cup Final games to parlay bonuses and profit boosts, there is always something new to take advantage of. Head to the "Promos" tab in the BetMGM Sportsbook app to see what is currently available and make sure you are not leaving value on the table heading into Game 3.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.