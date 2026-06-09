BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Bet $1,500 on Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Game 4

Use the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 to claim a $1,500 First Bet offer, available as of Tuesday, June 9. New users can also find this and other sportsbook promos to bet on Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Game 4. A code is required, and that code is SIBONUS50.

How the BetMGM bonus code offer works for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlocks a First Bet offer worth up to $1,500 for new users. Place your first real money wager on any market, including Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Game 4, and if it loses, BetMGM will return your stake in bonus bets. You must make a minimum deposit of $10 to qualify.

Say you bet $1,500 on the Carolina Hurricanes to win Game 4 and keep their Stanley Cup Final hopes alive. If that bet loses, BetMGM will issue five bonus bets, each worth $300, totaling $1,500. If you wager less than $50 and lose, you receive one bonus bet equal to your stake. Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

If your first bet wins, you collect your winnings immediately and can withdraw them right away. Keep in mind that bonus bets cannot be withdrawn directly. You must place them first, and BetMGM does not return your stake when using bonus bets.

Here is a quick breakdown of the key terms and conditions:

New users only; minimum $10 deposit required.

If your first bet loses, you receive your stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Wagers above $50 are returned as five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your qualifying wager.

Wagers under $50 are returned as one bonus bet equal to your stake.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Win or lose, you receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points.

Those MGM Rewards Points are part of BetMGM's loyalty program and can be redeemed in several ways, including bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points for use at MGM properties, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers. You can learn more about the program at the BetMGM Rewards page .

Users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia also have access to an alternate welcome offer. Use the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS50 to place a $10 first bet, and if it wins, you receive $150 in bonus bets in addition to your winnings. That bonus is issued as three $50 bonus bets, each expiring seven days from issuance. Win or lose, you also receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM offer before Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Game 4

Claiming your welcome offer with the bonus code for BetMGM is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started before puck drop on Thursday night:

Register: Click through to BetMGM Sportsbook and enter the promo code SIBONUS50 during sign-up. Have your name, address, email address, and driver's license ready to verify your identity. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $10 to qualify for the welcome offer. Place your wager: Bet on any market, including Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights Game 4. If your bet loses, you will receive your stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,500. Collect your winnings: If your first bet wins, withdraw your winnings immediately. Bonus bets must be used before any potential payout can be accessed. Receive your MGM Rewards Points: Whether your bet wins or loses, BetMGM will credit your account with $50 in MGM Rewards Points.

For a full breakdown of the platform, check out our BetMGM review .

More BetMGM Sportsbook offers to explore beyond Game 4

BetMGM Sportsbook consistently rolls out bonuses and odds boosts for existing users throughout the Stanley Cup Final and across all major sports. These promotions cover everything from parlay boosts to profit enhancements on individual games. The best place to find the latest offers is the "Promos" tab inside the BetMGM Sportsbook app, where deals are updated regularly to keep things fresh for active bettors.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.