BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Bet $1,500 on Knicks vs. Spurs NBA Finals Game 1

Use the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 to claim a $1,500 First Bet offer ahead of Knicks vs. Spurs NBA Finals Game 1. New users also earn $50 MGM Rewards Points win or lose. Check out all available sportsbook promos before placing your first bet this Wednesday, June 4.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for NBA Finals Game 1

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlocks a First Bet offer worth up to $1,500 for new users. Enter the code at registration, make a minimum $10 deposit, and place your first real-money wager on any market, including Knicks vs. Spurs Game 1. If your bet wins, you keep the winnings. If it loses, BetMGM returns your stake in bonus bets.

Here is how the bonus bet structure breaks down based on your wager amount:

Wagers of $50 or more are returned as five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original stake.

Wagers under $50 are returned as a single bonus bet equal to your stake.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance and cannot be withdrawn directly.

You must use each bonus bet before accessing any potential payout from it.

For example, if you place a $1,500 wager on the Spurs to win Game 1 and it loses, BetMGM will credit your account with five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500. Alternatively, if you bet $100 on Jalen Brunson to lead the Knicks in scoring and it wins, you keep all the winnings with no strings attached. Either way, every new user receives $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of the outcome.

Users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia have access to an additional welcome offer. Use bonus code for BetMGM SIBONUS50 to place a $10 first bet, and if it wins, you receive $150 in bonus bets issued as three $50 credits. That offer also includes $50 in MGM Rewards Points win or lose.

MGM Rewards Points are part of the BetMGM Rewards program, which lets you redeem points across a range of options, including bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points for use at MGM properties, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers for live events. Learn more at the BetMGM Rewards page .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for Knicks vs. Spurs

Signing up with the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS50 takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before Game 1 tips off:

Register: Click through to BetMGM Sportsbook and enter the promo code SIBONUS50 during sign-up. Have your name, address, email, and driver's license ready to verify your identity. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $10 to qualify for the welcome offer. Place your first bet: Wager on any market, such as the Knicks moneyline, the Spurs spread, or a Victor Wembanyama points prop for NBA Finals Game 1. If your bet loses, you receive bonus bets back up to $1,500. Collect your bonus bets: If your first wager loses, BetMGM will credit your account with bonus bets within 24 hours. Use them within seven days. Withdraw winnings: Cash out any real-money winnings at any time. Winnings from bonus bets are withdrawable after the bonus bet is settled. Receive your $50 MGM Rewards Points, credited to your account win or lose.

For a full breakdown of what BetMGM offers, check out our BetMGM review .

More BetMGM offers to watch during the NBA Finals

The welcome offer is just the starting point. BetMGM Sportsbook regularly rolls out odds boosts, profit boosts, and parlay promotions for existing users throughout marquee events like the NBA Finals. These deals refresh frequently and can add real value to your betting throughout the series. Open the BetMGM Sportsbook app and tap the "Promos" tab to see what is currently available for Knicks vs. Spurs and beyond.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.