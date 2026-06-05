BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Bet $1,500 on Knicks vs. Spurs NBA Finals Game 2

Use the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 to claim a $1,500 First Bet offer ahead of Knicks vs. Spurs NBA Finals Game 2. New users also receive $50 MGM Rewards Points win or lose. Check out all available sportsbook promos before placing your first bet on Friday, June 5.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for NBA Finals Game 2

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlocks a First Bet offer worth up to $1,500 for new users. Enter the code at registration, make a minimum $10 deposit, and place your first real-money wager on any market, including Knicks vs. Spurs Game 2. If that bet loses, BetMGM returns your stake in bonus bets.

The structure of the bonus bets depends on how much you wager. If you bet more than $50 and lose, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original stake. For example, a $1,500 losing wager on the Knicks to win Game 2 would return five $300 bonus bets, totaling $1,500. If you wager $50 or less and lose, you receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.

If your first bet wins, you keep the winnings with no bonus bets issued. Either way, BetMGM awards $50 in MGM Rewards Points just for participating. Those points can be redeemed for a variety of rewards, including bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers. Learn more about the full rewards program at BetMGM Rewards .

Here is a quick breakdown of the key terms:

New users only; minimum $10 deposit required.

Use BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS50 at registration.

First bet must be a real-money wager on any available market.

If your first bet loses, you receive bonus bets equal to your stake, up to $1,500.

Wagers over $50 return five bonus bets at 20% each; wagers of $50 or less return one bonus bet.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance and cannot be withdrawn directly.

$50 MGM Rewards Points awarded win or lose.

Users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia also have access to an alternate welcome offer. New bettors in those states can use the bonus code for BetMGM, SIBONUS50, to place a $10 first bet. If that bet wins, BetMGM issues $150 in bonus bets, delivered as three $50 bonus bets that expire seven days from issuance. The $50 MGM Rewards Points are included with this offer as well.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM offer for Knicks vs. Spurs Game 2

Signing up and claiming your welcome offer ahead of NBA Finals Game 2 takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started:

Register: Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and create a new account using the BetMGM promo code SIBONUS50. Have your name, address, email address, and driver's license ready to verify your identity. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $10 to qualify for the welcome offer. Place your first bet: Wager on any available market, including Knicks vs. Spurs NBA Finals Game 2. If your bet loses, BetMGM returns your stake in bonus bets up to $1,500. Collect bonus bets: If your first bet loses, your bonus bets will be credited to your account. Use them before they expire after seven days. Receive your MGM Rewards Points: Your $50 in MGM Rewards Points will be issued regardless of the outcome of your first wager.

For a full breakdown of what BetMGM Sportsbook has to offer, read our BetMGM review .

More BetMGM Sportsbook promos to watch for during the NBA Finals

The welcome offer is just the beginning. BetMGM Sportsbook regularly rolls out bonuses, odds boosts, and profit boosts for existing users throughout marquee events like the NBA Finals. These deals can add real value to your betting experience as the Knicks and Spurs battle it out for the championship.

The best place to find these offers is the "Promos" tab inside the BetMGM Sportsbook app. New deals are added frequently, so it pays to check back before each game. Whether it is a parlay boost for Game 3 or a player prop special tied to Josh Hart or Victor Wembanyama, BetMGM keeps the action going well beyond the opening tip.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.