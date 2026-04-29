BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Bet $1,500 on MLB, NBA + NHL Postseason

Use the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 to claim a $1,500 First Bet on Wednesday, Apr. 29 — one of the best sportsbook promos available for new users. Place your first wager on MLB, NBA Playoffs, or NHL Playoffs action, and if it loses, you'll get your stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,500 . Plus, earn $50 MGM Rewards Points win or lose.

How the BetMGM bonus code offer works for MLB, NBA + NHL Postseason

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlocks a First Bet offer worth up to $1,500 for new users. Simply register, deposit at least $10, and place your first real-money wager on any available market — including Wednesday's MLB slate, NBA Playoff games, or NHL Playoff matchups.

If your first bet wins, you keep the winnings. If it loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake in bonus bets, up to $1,500. For example, if you place a $200 wager on an NBA Playoff game and it doesn't go your way, you'll receive $200 back in bonus bets. If you wager $1,500 on an NHL Playoff contest and lose, BetMGM issues five bonus bets worth $300 each, totaling $1,500.

Here's a quick breakdown of the key terms:

New users must use bonus code for BetMGM: SIBONUS50 at registration.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

If your first bet loses, you receive your stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Wagers above $50 are returned as five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your qualifying stake.

Wagers of $50 or less are returned as a single bonus bet.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance and cannot be withdrawn directly.

All new users receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points, regardless of outcome.

Those $50 MGM Rewards Points are part of the broader BetMGM Rewards program, which lets you redeem points for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers. You can learn more about the program at the BetMGM Rewards page .

New users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia also have access to an alternate welcome offer. Use BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS50 to place a $10 first bet, and if it wins, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets — issued as three $50 bonus bets — in addition to your winnings. The $50 MGM Rewards Points bonus applies here as well, win or lose.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM promo code for the MLB, NBA + NHL Postseason

Claiming your welcome offer is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started before Wednesday's action tips off:

Register: Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and enter promo code SIBONUS50 during sign-up. Have your name, address, email, and driver's license ready to verify your identity. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $10 to activate your welcome offer. Place your first wager: Bet on any MLB game, NBA Playoff matchup, or NHL Playoff contest available on Wednesday, Apr. 29. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,500. Collect your winnings: If your bet wins, withdraw your cash winnings immediately. Bonus bets must be used before any associated payout can be accessed. Receive your MGM Rewards Points: Your $50 in MGM Rewards Points will be credited to your account win or lose.

For a full breakdown of the platform's features, odds, and markets, check out our BetMGM review .

More BetMGM Sportsbook offers for existing users

BetMGM doesn't stop rewarding users after the welcome offer. Existing customers can regularly find odds boosts, profit boosts, and sport-specific promotions throughout the MLB season and the NBA and NHL playoffs. The best place to find these deals is the "Promos" tab within the BetMGM Sportsbook app, which is updated frequently to reflect current events and betting opportunities. With a packed Wednesday night schedule across three major sports, it's worth checking in before you place your next wager.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.