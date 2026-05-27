BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Bet $1,500 on NHL Playoffs, French Open & More

Use the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 this May 27 and unlock a $1,500 First Bet on any market, including the NHL Playoffs, French Open, and MLB. New users also receive $50 MGM Rewards Points win or lose. Check out more sportsbook promos to compare today's best offers.

How the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 works for NHL Playoffs and French Open betting

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 gives new users a First Bet worth up to $1,500 on any sport or market. That means you can back the Montreal Canadiens to even the series against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final, or wager on Jannik Sinner or Novak Djokovic to advance in the French Open second round. If your first bet loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake in bonus bets.

Here is how the bonus bet structure breaks down based on your wager amount:

If you wager $50 or more and lose, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original stake. For example, a $1,500 losing wager returns five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500.

If you wager less than $50 and lose, you receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance and cannot be withdrawn directly — you must use them before accessing any potential payout.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Win or lose, every new user receives $50 MGM Rewards Points just for participating.

Say you place $200 on the Canadiens to win Game 4 and they fall short. BetMGM sends back five $40 bonus bets you can immediately put to work on the rest of the NHL Playoffs or the French Open draw. If your bet wins, you collect your winnings right away with no strings attached.

New users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia also have access to a separate offer: use BetMGM promo code SIBONUS50 to place a $10 first bet, and if it wins, you receive $150 in bonus bets issued as three $50 credits. Those bonus bets also expire seven days from issuance, and the $50 MGM Rewards Points are included here as well.

MGM Rewards Points are part of BetMGM's broader loyalty program and can be redeemed in several ways, including bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points for use at MGM properties, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers. You can learn more about the full program at the BetMGM Rewards page .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for the NHL Playoffs and French Open

Claiming your welcome offer with the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS50 takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before puck drop or the next match in Paris:

Register: Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and create a new account using the bonus code for BetMGM, SIBONUS50. Have your name, address, email address, and driver's license ready to verify your identity. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $10 to qualify for the welcome offer. Make a wager: Place your first real money bet on any market — the Canadiens vs. Hurricanes Game 4, a French Open match featuring Sinner or Djokovic, or any MLB game on the Wednesday slate. Collect bonus bets: If your first bet loses, BetMGM returns your stake up to $1,500 in bonus bets within 24 hours. If it wins, withdraw your winnings immediately. Receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points: Your points are awarded win or lose and can be redeemed through the BetMGM Rewards program for credits, hotel stays, merchandise, and more.

For a full breakdown of the platform's features, odds, and app experience, read our complete BetMGM review .

More BetMGM Sportsbook offers to explore beyond the first bet

BetMGM Sportsbook consistently rolls out fresh promotions for existing users throughout the sports calendar. With the NHL Playoffs, French Open, and MLB all running simultaneously, there is no shortage of opportunities to find value through the app's dedicated Promos section. Odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and sport-specific offers rotate regularly, so it pays to check back often. Opening the BetMGM app and tapping "Promos" is the quickest way to stay current on everything available to you.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.