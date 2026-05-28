BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Bet $1,500 on Spurs-Thunder Game 6, French Open, MLB and More

Use the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 to claim a $1,500 First Bet offer ahead of Thursday's packed sports slate. New users also receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points win or lose. With Spurs-Thunder Game 6, the French Open, and a full MLB schedule on tap, there are plenty of ways to put this sportsbook promos offer to work on May 28.

How the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 works for Spurs-Thunder Game 6

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlocks a First Bet offer worth up to $1,500 for new users. Place your first real-money wager on any market, including Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder, and if it loses, BetMGM will return your stake in bonus bets. This is one of the more generous welcome offers available at any major sportsbook.

Here is how the bonus bet structure breaks down based on your wager amount:

If you wager $50 or more and lose, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original stake.

If you wager less than $50 and lose, you receive one bonus bet equal to your original stake.

For example, a $1,500 losing wager on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder to close out the series would return five $300 bonus bets, totaling $1,500.

If your first bet wins, you keep the winnings and still receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points.

All bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

New users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia also have access to a separate offer: use BetMGM promo code SIBONUS50 to place a $10 first bet, and if it wins, you receive $150 in bonus bets issued as three $50 credits, plus $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of the outcome. Both offers are available through the same BetMGM Sportsbook promo code.

MGM Rewards Points are part of BetMGM's broader loyalty program and carry real value. Points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points for use at MGM properties, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers. You can learn more about the full rewards program at the BetMGM Rewards page .

The bonus code for BetMGM, SIBONUS50, must be entered at registration to unlock either welcome offer. Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs are fighting to extend their season at home in Game 6, making Thursday night one of the best opportunities to put a first wager to work. Whether you back Oklahoma City to close it out or San Antonio to force a Game 7, the First Bet offer has you covered if things do not go your way.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM Sportsbook promo code offer for Thursday's games

Claiming the BetMGM welcome offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before tip-off in San Antonio:

Register for a new BetMGM Sportsbook account using bonus code SIBONUS50. Have your name, address, email, and driver's license ready to verify your identity. Make an initial deposit of at least $10 to qualify for the welcome offer. Place your first real-money wager on any available market, such as the Spurs-Thunder Game 6 spread, a French Open match winner, or any MLB game on Thursday's slate. If your bet loses, BetMGM will issue your bonus bets within a short processing window. Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance and cannot be withdrawn directly; you must use them to place additional wagers before accessing any resulting payout. If your bet wins, withdraw your winnings immediately. Your $50 in MGM Rewards Points will be credited regardless of the outcome.

For a full breakdown of everything BetMGM offers, check out our BetMGM review .

More BetMGM offers to explore beyond the welcome bonus

Existing BetMGM users are not left out of the action. BetMGM Sportsbook consistently rolls out odds boosts, profit boosts, and event-specific promotions throughout the week, particularly around major playoff games and marquee tennis events like the French Open. The best place to find these deals is the Promos tab inside the BetMGM Sportsbook app, where new offers are regularly added. Checking that section before placing any wager is a smart habit that can add meaningful value to your betting experience over time.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.