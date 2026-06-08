BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Bet $1,500 on Spurs vs. Knicks NBA Finals Game 3

Use the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 to claim a $1,500 First Bet offer ahead of Spurs vs. Knicks NBA Finals Game 3. New users who sign up by Monday, June 3 get their stake back in bonus bets if their first wager loses. Find this and other sportsbook promos at SI.com.

How the BetMGM bonus code offer works for NBA Finals Game 3

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlocks a First Bet offer worth up to $1,500 for new users. Place your first real money wager on any market -- including Spurs vs. Knicks Game 3 -- and if it loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake in bonus bets. A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Here is how the bonus bet structure breaks down depending on your wager amount:

If your first bet is $50 or more and loses, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original stake. For example, a $1,500 losing wager returns five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500.

If your first bet is under $50 and loses, you receive one bonus bet equal to your full stake.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Win or lose, you also receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points.

Say you bet $200 on Victor Wembanyama to lead all scorers in Game 3 and the wager loses. BetMGM would return five $40 bonus bets to your account, giving you plenty of opportunities to keep betting on the rest of the NBA Finals. If your bet wins, you collect your winnings immediately.

Users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia have access to an alternate offer using the same BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS50. Place a $10 first bet, and if it wins, you receive $150 in bonus bets issued as three $50 credits -- on top of your normal winnings. The $50 MGM Rewards Points bonus applies here as well, regardless of outcome.

MGM Rewards Points are part of the BetMGM Rewards program and can be redeemed in several ways, including bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points for use at MGM properties, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers. You can learn more at the BetMGM Rewards page .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your bonus code for BetMGM before Knicks vs. Spurs Game 3

Signing up with BetMGM takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to claim your welcome offer before tip-off Monday night:

Register: Click through to BetMGM Sportsbook and enter promo code SIBONUS50 during sign-up. Have your name, address, email, and driver's license ready to verify your identity. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $10 to qualify for the welcome offer. Place your first bet: Wager on any market, including Spurs vs. Knicks NBA Finals Game 3. If your bet loses, you receive your stake back in bonus bets up to $1,500. Collect your winnings: If your first bet wins, withdraw your cash winnings right away. Bonus bets must be used before any payout from them can be accessed, and BetMGM does not return your stake on bonus bet wagers. Enjoy your MGM Rewards Points: Your $50 in MGM Rewards Points will be credited to your account win or lose.

For a deeper look at the platform before you sign up, check out our full BetMGM review .

More BetMGM Sportsbook offers to watch during the NBA Finals

The welcome offer is just the beginning of what BetMGM has available. Existing users can find a rotating slate of odds boosts, profit boosts, and parlay promotions by visiting the "Promos" tab inside the BetMGM Sportsbook app. With the NBA Finals in full swing, there are typically several targeted offers tied directly to marquee matchups like Knicks vs. Spurs. Check back regularly so you do not miss anything worth adding to your betting strategy.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.