Use the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 to claim a $1,500 First Bet offer, available for new users ahead of Thursday's packed sports slate. With MLB, NBA Playoffs, and NHL Playoffs all in action, there's no shortage of markets to target. Check out more sportsbook promos before locking in your first wager on Apr. 30.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for the NBA, NHL + MLB postseason

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlocks a $1,500 First Bet offer for new users. Place your first real money wager on any available market, including NBA Playoffs, NHL Playoffs, or MLB games on Thursday night. If that bet loses, BetMGM returns your stake in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Here's how the bonus bet structure breaks down based on your wager amount:

If you wager $50 or more and lose, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original stake. For example, a $1,500 losing wager returns five $300 bonus bets.

If you wager less than $50 and lose, you receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

BetMGM does not return your stake when you use bonus bets.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Win or lose, you also receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points.

Say you place a $200 first bet on an NBA Playoffs game Thursday night and it wins — you collect your winnings immediately. If it loses, you get five $40 bonus bets to use across any market, including the next round of NHL or NBA action. Those MGM Rewards Points are yours either way.

Speaking of MGM Rewards Points, they're more than just a number. Points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points for use at MGM properties, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers. You can learn more about the full rewards program at the BetMGM Rewards page .

New users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia also have access to an alternate offer: use the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS50 to place a $10 first bet, and if it wins, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets issued as three $50 bonus bets, plus $50 in MGM Rewards Points. That bonus code for BetMGM gives bettors in those states a compelling choice depending on how much they want to wager.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the BetMGM promo code for Thursday's MLB, NBA + NHL action

Claiming the offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before the games tip off and drop the puck Thursday night.

Register: Click here to create a new BetMGM account using promo code SIBONUS50. Have your name, address, email, and driver's license ready to verify your identity. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $10 to qualify for the welcome offer. Place your first bet: Wager on any sport or market, including NBA Playoffs, NHL Playoffs, or MLB games on Apr. 30. If your bet loses, you'll receive your stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,500. Collect your winnings: If your first bet wins, withdraw your cash winnings right away. Bonus bets must be used before any payout from them can be accessed. Receive your MGM Rewards Points: Your $50 in MGM Rewards Points will be credited to your account regardless of the outcome of your first wager.

For a deeper look at the platform, check out our full BetMGM review .

More BetMGM offers to explore beyond the first bet

BetMGM consistently rolls out fresh promotions for existing users throughout the sports calendar. With the NBA and NHL Playoffs in full swing and MLB providing daily action, there's always something new to take advantage of. Odds boosts, profit boosts, and parlay promotions are regularly featured for returning customers. Head to the "Promos" tab in the BetMGM Sportsbook app to see what's currently available for your account.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.