BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Claim $1,500 First Bet for NBA and NHL Playoffs, WNBA, MLB

Use the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 to claim a $1,500 First Bet offer as of May 25. New users can also explore other sportsbook promos available right now. With the NBA and NHL Western Conference Finals, WNBA, and MLB all in action, there is no shortage of markets to target this Sunday.

How the BetMGM bonus code offer works for NBA and NHL playoffs betting

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlocks a First Bet offer worth up to $1,500 for new users. Place your first real money wager on any market, including Game 4 of the Spurs vs. Thunder Western Conference Finals or the Golden Knights vs. Avalanche series, and if it loses, BetMGM will return your stake in bonus bets.

Here is how the bonus bet structure breaks down depending on your wager size:

If your first bet is $50 or more and loses, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original stake. For example, a $1,500 losing wager on Victor Wembanyama to lead the Spurs in scoring would return five $300 bonus bets, totaling $1,500.

If your first bet is under $50 and loses, you receive one bonus bet equal to your full stake.

If your first bet wins, you collect your winnings as normal. For instance, a winning $100 bet on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder to cover the spread pays out immediately.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

BetMGM does not return your stake when you use bonus bets.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Win or lose, every new user who uses the BetMGM promo code SIBONUS50 also receives $50 in MGM Rewards Points. Those points are part of the broader BetMGM Rewards program, which lets you redeem points for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers. You can learn more about the full rewards program at the BetMGM Rewards page .

Users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia also have access to an alternate offer using the bonus code for BetMGM SIBONUS50. Place a $10 first bet, and if it wins, you receive $150 in bonus bets issued as three $50 bonus bets, plus $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of outcome. This is a strong option for new bettors looking to get in on the WNBA or MLB action with a smaller initial wager.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for Sunday's games

Getting started with BetMGM is straightforward. Follow these steps to claim your welcome offer before the NBA and NHL playoff games tip off and drop the puck Sunday:

Register: Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and enter the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS50 during sign-up. Have your name, address, email, and driver's license ready to verify your identity. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $10 to qualify for the welcome offer. Place your first wager: Bet on any available market, such as the Spurs vs. Thunder Game 4, the Golden Knights vs. Avalanche, a WNBA game, or any MLB matchup. If your bet loses, you receive your stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,500. Collect your winnings: If your bet wins, withdraw your cash winnings immediately. Bonus bets must be used before any payout from them can be accessed. Receive your MGM Rewards Points: Your $50 in MGM Rewards Points will be credited to your account win or lose.

For a deeper look at the platform, check out our full BetMGM review .

More BetMGM promos for existing users on Sunday's slate

BetMGM does not stop rewarding users after the welcome offer. Existing customers can find a rotating selection of odds boosts, profit boosts, and parlay promotions by tapping the "Promos" tab directly in the BetMGM Sportsbook app. With the NBA and NHL playoffs running simultaneously alongside a full WNBA and MLB schedule, there are plenty of opportunities to take advantage of these ongoing offers throughout the weekend and beyond.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.