BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Claim $1,500 First Bet for NBA Finals and MLB Sunday Slate

Use BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 to claim a $1,500 First Bet offer ahead of Sunday's MLB slate and Monday's NBA Finals tip-off at Madison Square Garden. New users also receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points, win or lose. Browse other sportsbook promos to compare today's best welcome offers. This offer is available as of June 7.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for the NBA Finals and MLB Sunday slate

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlocks one of the most generous welcome offers available heading into a packed sports weekend. New users can place their first real money wager on any market, including Sunday's MLB divisional matchups or Monday's NBA Finals opener at Madison Square Garden, and receive their stake back in bonus bets if that first wager loses.

Here is how the offer breaks down:

Place a first real money wager of any amount up to $1,500 on any sport or market.

If your first bet loses, BetMGM returns your full stake in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Wagers above $50 are returned as five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original stake. For example, a $1,500 losing wager on the Knicks or a Yankees game would return five $300 bonus bets.

Wagers of $50 or less are returned as a single bonus bet equal to your stake.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

BetMGM does not return your stake when you use bonus bets to place subsequent wagers.

All new users receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of whether their first bet wins or loses.

If your first bet wins, you keep the winnings and still collect the $50 in MGM Rewards Points. Say you place $100 on the Dodgers to win Sunday's game and it cashes, you walk away with your winnings and the points in your account. The bonus bet protection only activates on a loss, but the Rewards Points are guaranteed either way.

MGM Rewards Points are part of BetMGM's broader loyalty program and can be redeemed in several ways, including bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points for use at MGM properties, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers. You can learn more about the program at the BetMGM Rewards page .

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify. The bonus code for BetMGM must be entered at registration to unlock the welcome offer. Users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia also have access to an alternate offer: place a $10 first bet and receive $150 in bonus bets if it wins, plus $50 in MGM Rewards Points win or lose, using BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS50.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM first bet offer for Sunday's MLB games and the NBA Finals

Getting started with BetMGM is straightforward. Follow these steps to claim your welcome offer before the first pitch or tip-off:

Register: Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and create a new account using bonus code SIBONUS50. Have your name, address, email address, and driver's license ready to complete identity verification. Deposit funds: Make an initial deposit of at least $10 to qualify for the welcome offer. Place your first wager: Select any sport or market, whether that is a Sunday MLB game featuring the Mets, Padres, Brewers, or Yankees, or an NBA Finals prop ahead of Monday's Knicks-Spurs matchup at Madison Square Garden. Place your real money wager. Collect your bonus bets: If your first bet loses, BetMGM will credit your account with bonus bets equal to your stake, up to $1,500, within 24 hours. Receive your MGM Rewards Points: Your $50 in MGM Rewards Points will be credited to your account win or lose. Withdraw winnings: Cash out any real money winnings immediately. Bonus bets must be used before any associated payouts can be withdrawn, and they expire seven days after issuance.

For a full breakdown of the platform, odds, and features, read our complete BetMGM review .

More BetMGM Sportsbook promos for existing users on NBA Finals and MLB Sunday

The welcome offer is just the starting point at BetMGM. Existing users can find a steady rotation of odds boosts, profit boosts, and event-specific promotions tied to marquee matchups like the NBA Finals and the ongoing MLB season. These offers are updated regularly and are easy to find by navigating to the "Promos" tab within the BetMGM Sportsbook app. With a full Sunday of baseball and the NBA Finals shifting to Madison Square Garden on Monday, there is no shortage of opportunities to take advantage of what BetMGM has available for returning customers.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.