BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Claim $1,500 First Bet for NBA, NHL, MLB and WNBA on Wednesday

Use the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 to claim a $1,500 First Bet offer ahead of a packed Wednesday night of postseason and regular-season action. With the NBA Western Conference Finals, NHL Western Conference Final, MLB, and WNBA all on the schedule, there is no shortage of markets to explore. Check out the latest sportsbook promos before placing your first wager on May 20.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for NBA playoffs, NHL, MLB and WNBA betting

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlocks a First Bet offer worth up to $1,500 for new users. Place your first real money wager on any available market, including Game 2 of the Spurs vs. Thunder series or Game 1 of the Golden Knights vs. Avalanche, and if it loses, BetMGM will return your stake in bonus bets. You also receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points win or lose.

Here is a closer look at how the offer breaks down:

New users must use BetMGM promo code SIBONUS50 during registration to qualify.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to activate the welcome offer.

If your first bet loses, you receive your full stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Wagers above $50 are returned as five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original stake. For example, a $1,500 losing bet returns five $300 bonus bets.

Wagers of $50 or less are returned as a single bonus bet equal to your stake.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance and cannot be withdrawn directly.

Win or lose, you receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points.

To put it in practical terms: if you place $100 on the San Antonio Spurs to win Game 2 and they fall short, BetMGM returns your $100 as bonus bets. If the Spurs cover and your bet wins, you collect your winnings immediately. The same applies to any NHL, MLB, or WNBA market you choose.

New users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can also opt for the Bet $10, Get $150 offer using the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS50. Place a $10 wager and if it wins, you receive $150 in bonus bets issued as three $50 credits, plus $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of the outcome.

MGM Rewards Points are part of BetMGM's loyalty program and can be redeemed in several ways, including bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points for use at MGM properties, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers. You can learn more about the program at the BetMGM Rewards page .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the BetMGM first bet offer for tonight's games

Getting started with the bonus code for BetMGM is straightforward. Follow these steps to claim your welcome offer before tip-off or puck drop on Wednesday night:

Register for a new BetMGM Sportsbook account and enter the promo code SIBONUS50 during sign-up. Have your name, address, email, and driver's license ready to verify your identity. Make a minimum deposit of $10 to activate your welcome offer. Place your first real money wager on any available market, such as the Spurs vs. Thunder Game 2, Golden Knights vs. Avalanche Game 1, or any MLB or WNBA matchup on the slate. If your bet wins, withdraw your winnings immediately. If it loses, receive your stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,500, within 24 hours. Use your bonus bets within seven days of issuance and collect your $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of the outcome.

For a deeper look at the platform before signing up, check out our full BetMGM review .

More BetMGM promo offers for existing users on May 20

BetMGM does not stop rewarding users after the welcome offer. Existing customers can find a rotating selection of odds boosts, profit boosts, and sport-specific promotions by visiting the Promos tab on the BetMGM Sportsbook app. With the NBA playoffs, NHL playoffs, MLB, and WNBA all running simultaneously, there are typically several active offers to take advantage of throughout the week. Make it a habit to check the Promos section before placing your next wager to ensure you are getting the most value from your account.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.