BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Claim $1,500 First Bet for NBA & NHL Playoffs, French Open and More

Use the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 to unlock a $1,500 First Bet offer ahead of a massive Monday, May 25 slate. From NHL and NBA playoff action to the French Open and MLB, there is no shortage of markets to explore. New users can also check out other sportsbook promos to compare what is available today.

How the BetMGM bonus code offer works for NHL playoffs, NBA, and French Open betting

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlocks a First Bet offer worth up to $1,500 for new users. Place your first real money wager on any available market, and if it loses, BetMGM will return your stake in bonus bets. You also receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of whether your bet wins or loses.

Here is a closer look at how the bonus bets are structured based on your wager amount:

If your first wager is $50 or more and loses, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original stake. For example, a $1,500 losing wager returns five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500.

If your first wager is less than $50 and loses, you receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance and cannot be withdrawn directly. You must use them on a wager before accessing any potential payout.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

To put this in context, say you place a $200 wager on the Montreal Canadiens to win Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday night. If the Canadiens fall short at the Bell Centre, BetMGM returns your $200 in bonus bets. If they win, you collect your winnings outright. The same applies to any market, whether you are backing Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks to complete the sweep over Cleveland, wagering on Jannik Sinner to advance at Roland Garros, or picking a side in any MLB matchup.

New users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia also have access to an alternate welcome offer. Use BetMGM promo code SIBONUS50 to place a $10 first wager, and if it wins, you receive $150 in bonus bets in addition to your winnings. The bonus is issued as three $50 bonus bets, each expiring seven days from issuance. Win or lose, you still receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points.

Those MGM Rewards Points are part of the BetMGM Rewards program, which lets you redeem points across several categories, including bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points for use at MGM properties, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers for live events. You can learn more about the full program at the BetMGM Rewards page .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code for Monday's playoff slate

Claiming the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS50 is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to get started before tip-off or puck drop on Monday night:

Register: Click through to BetMGM Sportsbook and enter the bonus code for BetMGM, SIBONUS50, during sign-up. Have your name, address, email address, and driver's license ready to verify your identity. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $10 to qualify for the welcome offer. Place your first wager: Bet on any sport or market, including Game 3 of the Canadiens vs. Hurricanes series, the Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game 4, French Open matches, or any MLB game. If your bet loses, you receive your stake back in bonus bets up to $1,500. Collect your winnings: If your first bet wins, withdraw your winnings immediately. Bonus bets must be used before any payout can be accessed, and BetMGM does not return your stake when using bonus bets. Receive your MGM Rewards Points: Your $50 in MGM Rewards Points will be credited win or lose.

For a full breakdown of the platform, check out our BetMGM review .

More BetMGM Sportsbook offers to explore on May 25

The welcome offer is just the starting point. BetMGM consistently rolls out new promotions for existing users, including odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and sport-specific offers tied to major events like the NHL and NBA playoffs, the French Open, and the MLB regular season. The best place to find what is currently available is the Promos section inside the BetMGM Sportsbook app, which is updated regularly throughout the week. Checking back often ensures you never miss a timely boost or bonus tied to the biggest games on the schedule.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.