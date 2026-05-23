BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Claim $1,500 First Bet for NBA & NHL Playoffs, WNBA, and MLB

Use the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 to claim a $1,500 First Bet offer in time for May 23 action across the NHL and NBA playoffs, WNBA, and MLB. New users also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points win or lose. Find more sportsbook promos to stack your options this weekend.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for NHL and NBA playoff betting

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlocks a First Bet offer worth up to $1,500 for new users. Place your first real money wager on any market, including Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final between the Montreal Canadiens and Carolina Hurricanes or Game 3 of the Cavaliers-Knicks series, and if it loses, BetMGM returns your stake in bonus bets.

Here is how the bonus bet structure breaks down based on your wager size:

If you wager $50 or more and lose, you receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original stake. For example, a $1,500 losing wager returns five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500.

If you wager less than $50 and lose, you receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

BetMGM does not return your stake when you use a bonus bet to place a follow-up wager.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

Say you bet on Nick Suzuki to record a point in Game 2 and it does not come through. BetMGM credits your account with bonus bets up to $1,500 so you can stay in the action. If your wager wins, you collect your winnings immediately and can withdraw them right away. Either way, you also receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points just for participating.

MGM Rewards Points are part of the BetMGM Rewards program, which lets you redeem points across several categories. Those include bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points for use at MGM properties, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers for live events. You can learn more about the full rewards program at the BetMGM Rewards page .

Users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia have access to an alternate welcome offer. Use BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS50 to place a $10 first bet, and if it wins, you receive $150 in bonus bets in addition to your winnings. Those bonus bets are issued as three $50 credits that expire seven days from issuance. You also earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points win or lose.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the BetMGM promo code for May 23 playoff action

Getting started with the bonus code for BetMGM is straightforward. Follow these steps to claim your welcome offer before the puck drops or the opening tip on May 23.

Register: Click through to BetMGM Sportsbook and enter the promo code SIBONUS50 during sign-up. Have your name, address, email address, and driver's license ready to verify your identity. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $10 to qualify for the welcome offer. Place your first wager: Bet on any sport or market, such as the Hurricanes-Canadiens Game 2, the Cavaliers-Knicks Game 3, or any MLB or WNBA game on the Saturday slate. Collect your outcome: If your bet wins, withdraw your winnings immediately. If it loses, BetMGM credits your account with bonus bets up to $1,500 within a short processing window. Use your bonus bets: Apply your bonus bets to upcoming wagers before they expire after seven days. Remember, BetMGM does not return your stake on bonus bet wagers, so plan accordingly. Receive your MGM Rewards Points: Your $50 in MGM Rewards Points will be credited to your account win or lose.

For a deeper look at the platform before you sign up, check out our full BetMGM review .

More BetMGM Sportsbook offers to explore this weekend

New users are not the only ones who benefit from betting with BetMGM. Existing customers regularly receive access to odds boosts, profit boosts, parlay promotions, and sport-specific bonuses throughout the postseason. With the NHL and NBA playoffs running simultaneously alongside a full MLB schedule and WNBA action, there is no shortage of markets to target.

The best way to stay current on what is available is to check the Promos tab directly in the BetMGM Sportsbook app. Offers rotate frequently and are often tied to specific games or matchups, so it pays to browse before placing your next bet.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.