BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Claim $1,500 First Bet for NBA & NHL Playoffs, WNBA, MLB

Use the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 to claim a $1,500 First Bet on Thursday's packed sports slate, including Game 1 of the NHL Eastern Conference Final, NBA playoff action, WNBA, and MLB. A code is required. Check out the latest sportsbook promos before May 21 to lock in this welcome offer.

How the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 works for NHL and NBA playoffs

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlocks one of the most generous welcome offers available right now. New users who sign up and place a first real-money wager of up to $1,500 will receive their full stake back in bonus bets if that wager loses. You must enter the BetMGM promo code SIBONUS50 during registration and make a minimum deposit of $10 to qualify.

Here is how the bonus bet structure breaks down depending on your wager amount:

If you wager $50 or more and lose, BetMGM issues five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original stake.

If you wager less than $50 and lose, you receive one bonus bet equal to your original stake.

For example, if you bet $1,500 on the Montreal Canadiens to win Game 1 against the Carolina Hurricanes and it loses, you receive five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500.

If you bet $100 on the New York Knicks to cover the spread in Game 2 against the Cleveland Cavaliers and win, you keep your winnings with no bonus bets needed.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance and cannot be withdrawn directly — you must use them on a wager first.

Win or lose, every new user receives $50 in MGM Rewards Points just for participating.

MGM Rewards Points are part of the broader BetMGM Rewards program, which lets you redeem points in several ways. Options include bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points for use at MGM properties, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers for live events. You can learn more at the BetMGM Rewards page .

New users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia also have access to an alternate welcome offer using the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS50. Place a $10 first bet, and if it wins, you receive $150 in bonus bets issued as three $50 bonus bets, plus $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of outcome. This is a strong option if you want to keep your opening wager small while still earning a meaningful reward on a winning bet.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the BetMGM first bet offer for tonight's playoff games

Claiming the bonus code for BetMGM is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started before tonight's NHL and NBA playoff tip-offs:

Register: Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and create a new account using promo code SIBONUS50. Have your name, address, email address, and driver's license ready to complete identity verification. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $10 to activate your welcome offer and qualify for the First Bet promotion. Place your wager: Bet on any available market — whether that is the Canadiens vs. Hurricanes puck line, the Knicks vs. Cavaliers total, or any MLB or WNBA game on the slate. If your first bet loses, you receive your stake back in bonus bets up to $1,500. Collect winnings: If your bet wins, withdraw your winnings immediately. If you receive bonus bets, use them within seven days before attempting to access any resulting payout. Earn your MGM Rewards Points: Your $50 in MGM Rewards Points will be credited to your account win or lose.

For a full breakdown of the platform, read our BetMGM review .

More BetMGM Sportsbook offers to watch beyond the welcome bonus

Once you are an existing BetMGM user, the promotions do not stop at the welcome offer. BetMGM consistently rolls out odds boosts, profit boosts, parlay insurance offers, and sport-specific bonuses throughout the week. With the NHL and NBA playoffs in full swing alongside a busy MLB and WNBA schedule, there is no shortage of markets to target. Head to the "Promos" tab in the BetMGM Sportsbook app regularly to see what is available for your next wager.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.