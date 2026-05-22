BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Claim $1,500 First Bet for NBA & NHL Playoffs, WNBA, MLB

Use the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 to claim a $1,500 First Bet on Friday, May 22. New users can also explore other sportsbook promos before locking in their welcome offer. With Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference Finals, NHL playoff action, WNBA, and a full MLB slate on tap, there is no shortage of markets to target.

How the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 works for NBA and NHL playoffs

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlocks a First Bet offer worth up to $1,500 for new users. Place your first real money wager on any available market — including Game 3 of the Spurs vs. Thunder Western Conference Finals or the Golden Knights vs. Avalanche NHL playoff clash — and if it loses, BetMGM returns your stake in bonus bets. You also receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of whether your bet wins or loses.

Here is a closer look at how the offer breaks down:

New users must deposit a minimum of $10 to qualify.

Place a first real money wager on any sport or market.

If your first bet loses, you receive your stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Wagers above $50 are returned as five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your qualifying stake. For example, a $1,500 losing wager returns five $300 bonus bets.

Wagers of $50 or less are returned as a single bonus bet.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

BetMGM does not return your stake when using bonus bets.

$50 in MGM Rewards Points are awarded win or lose.

To put it in concrete terms: if you bet $200 on Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs to win Game 3 and the Thunder pull it out, BetMGM sends back five $40 bonus bets to keep you in the action. If your Spurs bet wins, you collect your winnings immediately and still pocket the $50 in MGM Rewards Points.

MGM Rewards Points are part of BetMGM's broader loyalty program and can be redeemed in several ways, including bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points for use at MGM properties, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers. You can learn more about the program at the BetMGM Rewards page .

Users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia also have access to an alternate welcome offer. Use the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS50 to place a $10 first bet, and if it wins, you receive $150 in bonus bets in addition to your winnings. Those bonus bets are issued as three $50 credits and expire seven days from issuance. You also receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points win or lose.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the BetMGM first bet offer for Friday's playoff slate

Signing up and claiming your welcome offer with the bonus code for BetMGM takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before tip-off on May 22:

Register for a new account at BetMGM Sportsbook using promo code SIBONUS50. Have your name, address, email address, and driver's license ready to verify your identity. Deposit a minimum of $10 into your new account to qualify for the welcome offer. Place your first real money wager on any sport or market, such as Game 3 of the Spurs vs. Thunder, the Golden Knights vs. Avalanche, or any MLB or WNBA game on the Friday slate. If your bet wins, withdraw your winnings immediately. If it loses, BetMGM will credit your account with bonus bets equal to your stake, up to $1,500. Use your bonus bets within seven days of issuance. Remember, BetMGM does not return your stake on bonus bet wagers, so plan accordingly. Collect your $50 in MGM Rewards Points, which are awarded regardless of the outcome of your first bet.

For a full breakdown of what BetMGM offers new and existing users, check out our BetMGM review .

More BetMGM Sportsbook promos to explore on Friday

The welcome offer is just the beginning of what BetMGM brings to the table. Existing users can find a steady rotation of odds boosts, profit boosts, and sport-specific promotions by visiting the Promos section directly within the BetMGM Sportsbook app. With the NBA and NHL playoffs in full swing alongside a packed MLB and WNBA schedule, there are typically several timely offers available each day. Make it a habit to check the Promos tab before placing your bets to ensure you are getting the most out of your BetMGM account.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.