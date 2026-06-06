BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Claim $1,500 First Bet for Stanley Cup Final, NBA Finals, MLB and French Open

Use the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 to unlock a $1,500 First Bet offer, plus $50 in MGM Rewards Points, available through June 6. New users can place their first wager on any of Saturday's marquee events, from the Stanley Cup Final to the French Open women's singles final, and get their stake back in bonus bets if it loses. A code is required: SIBONUS50. Explore more sportsbook promos to compare today's top offers.

How the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 works for the Stanley Cup Final and beyond

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlocks one of the most generous welcome offers available to new sportsbook users. After registering and making a minimum $10 deposit, place your first real-money wager on any available market, whether that's the Carolina Hurricanes vs. Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final, the French Open women's singles final featuring 19-year-old Mirra Andreeva, or any game on Saturday's loaded MLB slate.

If your first bet wins, you keep the winnings as usual. If it loses, BetMGM will return your entire stake in bonus bets, up to $1,500. For example, if you placed a $1,500 wager on the Hurricanes to win Game 3 and it did not cash, you would receive five bonus bets worth $300 each, totaling $1,500. If your qualifying wager is under $50, you receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.

Here is a quick breakdown of the key terms:

New users must use BetMGM promo code SIBONUS50 at registration.

A minimum deposit of $10 is required to qualify.

If your first bet loses, you receive your stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Wagers over $50 are returned as five bonus bets, each worth 20% of the qualifying stake.

Wagers under $50 are returned as a single bonus bet.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Win or lose, you receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points.

Those MGM Rewards Points are part of BetMGM's broader loyalty program and carry real value. Points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points for use at MGM properties, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers for live events. You can learn more about the program at the BetMGM Rewards page .

Users in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia also have access to an alternate welcome offer using the same BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS50. Place a $10 first bet, and if it wins, you receive $150 in bonus bets in addition to your winnings. The bonus is issued as three $50 bonus bets, each expiring seven days from issuance. Win or lose, you still receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the BetMGM offer for Saturday's Stanley Cup Final and French Open action

Claiming the bonus code for BetMGM is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to get started before puck drop in Las Vegas or the first serve at Roland-Garros:

Register for a new BetMGM Sportsbook account and enter the promo code SIBONUS50 during sign-up. Have your name, address, email address, and driver's license ready to verify your identity. Deposit at least $10 into your new account to qualify for the welcome offer. Place your first real-money wager on any available market, such as the Stanley Cup Final Game 3, the French Open women's final, or any MLB game on Saturday's schedule. If your bet wins, withdraw your winnings immediately. If it loses, your stake will be returned in bonus bets, up to $1,500, within a short processing window. Use your bonus bets within seven days of issuance. Note that BetMGM does not return your stake when using bonus bets, and bonus bets cannot be withdrawn directly. Collect your $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of whether your first bet wins or loses.

For a full breakdown of what BetMGM offers new and existing users, read our complete BetMGM review .

More BetMGM Sportsbook promos to watch for this weekend

The welcome offer is just the starting point. BetMGM consistently rolls out promotions for existing users, including odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and sport-specific offers tied to major events like the Stanley Cup Final, NBA Finals, and MLB. With a weekend this packed, there is no shortage of opportunities to take advantage of what BetMGM has available. Check the "Promos" tab in the BetMGM Sportsbook app regularly to stay current on the latest offers available in your state.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.