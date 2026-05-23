BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Claim $1,500 First Bet Offer for Usyk vs. Verhoeven

Use the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 to claim a $1,500 First Bet offer ahead of Usyk vs. Verhoeven on May 23. New users also receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points win or lose. Check out the latest sportsbook promos and get in on one of combat sports' most spectacular events of the year.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Usyk vs. Verhoeven

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlocks two welcome offers depending on your state. Most new users across eligible states can access the $1,500 First Bet offer, while bettors in MI, NJ, PA, and WV can choose a Bet $10, Get $150 offer if their first wager wins. Both require the BetMGM promo code SIBONUS50 at registration.

For the $1,500 First Bet offer, place a wager on any market, including the Usyk vs. Verhoeven fight. If your bet loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake in bonus bets, up to $1,500. For example, if you bet $1,500 on Verhoeven to pull off the upset and it does not land, you receive five $300 bonus bets totaling $1,500. If you wager less than $50 and lose, you receive one bonus bet equal to your stake.

For bettors in MI, NJ, PA, and WV, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is also available using the BetMGM Sportsbook promo code SIBONUS50. Place a minimum $10 wager on the Usyk fight, and if it wins, you receive $150 in bonus bets issued as three $50 bonus bets. Here is a quick breakdown of the key terms:

A minimum $10 deposit is required to qualify for either offer.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn directly; winnings from bonus bets are withdrawable.

BetMGM does not return your stake when using bonus bets.

All new users receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points win or lose.

Those MGM Rewards Points are part of BetMGM's loyalty program and carry real value. You can redeem them for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points for use at MGM properties, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers for live events. Learn more about the program at BetMGM Rewards .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM offer before the Usyk vs. Verhoeven fight

Claiming your welcome offer with the bonus code for BetMGM is straightforward. Follow these steps to get started before the opening bell at the Pyramids of Giza:

Register: Visit BetMGM Sportsbook and create a new account using the BetMGM promo code SIBONUS50. Have your name, address, email address, and driver's license ready to verify your identity. Deposit funds: Make a minimum deposit of $10 to qualify for your chosen welcome offer. Place your wager: Bet on any market, including Usyk vs. Verhoeven. If your first bet loses under the $1,500 First Bet offer, you receive your stake back in bonus bets up to $1,500. If you are in MI, NJ, PA, or WV and your $10 wager wins, you receive $150 in bonus bets. Collect your MGM Rewards Points: All new users receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of the outcome of their first wager. Withdraw winnings: Cash out any real-money winnings immediately. Use your bonus bets on additional markets before they expire after seven days.

For a full breakdown of what BetMGM offers new and existing users, read our BetMGM review .

More BetMGM Sportsbook offers to explore around Usyk vs. Verhoeven

BetMGM does not stop rewarding users after the welcome offer. Existing customers can find a rotating slate of odds boosts, parlay promotions, and sport-specific bonuses tied to major events like this heavyweight showdown at the Pyramids of Giza. The best place to track what is available is the Promos tab inside the BetMGM Sportsbook app, which updates regularly throughout the week. Whether you are a new or returning bettor, there is almost always something worth checking before you place your next wager.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.