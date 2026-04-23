BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50: Claim Up to $1,500 for NBA Playoffs, NHL Playoffs and MLB Games

New users can claim the BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 for Thursday's action-packed sports slate featuring NBA playoffs, NHL playoffs and MLB games. This welcome offer provides up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if your first wager loses, plus $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of the outcome. Thursday's games include Yankees vs. Red Sox, Knicks vs. Hawks, and Bruins vs. Sabres among other exciting matchups. BetMGM's current sportsbook promos are available through April 23.

How the BetMGM bonus code offer works for Thursday's games

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 provides new users with protection on their first wager up to $1,500. After registering and making a minimum $10 deposit, you can place your first bet on any of Thursday's games including the NBA playoff matchups or MLB contests like Dodgers vs. Giants. If your initial wager wins, you keep your winnings and still receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points. However, if your first bet loses, BetMGM returns your stake as bonus bets up to the $1,500 maximum.

For example, if you bet $500 on the Knicks to cover the spread against the Hawks and lose, you'll receive five bonus bets worth $100 each. If you wager less than $50, you receive one bonus bet equal to your stake. The bonus bets expire after seven days and must be used before you can withdraw any potential winnings.

Key terms include:

• Minimum $10 deposit required.

• First bet protection up to $1,500 in bonus bets.

• Bonus bets expire after seven days.

• $50 MGM Rewards Points awarded win or lose.

• Code SIBONUS50 required at registration.

MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers. Additional information about the rewards program is available at https://www.nj.betmgm.com/en/p/betmgmrewards .

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

How to claim your BetMGM bonus code for Thursday's playoff action

Follow these steps to claim your welcome offer and bet on Thursday's NBA playoffs, NHL playoffs, or MLB games:

Click the registration link and enter BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 during account creation. Complete the verification process with your personal information and driver's license. Make a minimum deposit of $10 using any accepted payment method. Place your first real money wager on any available market, such as the Cavaliers vs. Raptors playoff game. Receive bonus bets equal to your stake if your first bet loses, or keep your winnings if it hits. Collect your $50 MGM Rewards Points regardless of the outcome.

Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for more details about the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional BetMGM promotions for existing users

BetMGM consistently offers ongoing promotions and betting boosts for existing customers beyond the new user welcome offer. These regularly updated promotions can include profit boosts for specific games, parlay insurance offers, and special event bonuses. Current customers should check the 'Promos' tab within the BetMGM Sportsbook app to view all available offers and ensure they don't miss out on additional value for their wagers.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.