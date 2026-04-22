BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50 Delivers Up to $1,500 for MLB, NHL and NBA Playoff Action

Wednesday's loaded sports slate featuring MLB rivalries, NHL playoff intensity and NBA postseason battles creates the perfect opportunity to claim your BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50. New users can secure up to $1,500 back in bonus bets while betting on marquee matchups like Yankees vs. Red Sox and Dodgers vs. Giants. Check out the latest sportsbook promos available through April 22.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for Wednesday's MLB and playoff action

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 provides new customers with substantial protection on their first wager. After registering and making a minimum $10 deposit, you can place your initial bet on any market from Wednesday's action-packed schedule. Whether you target the Yankees-Red Sox rivalry, back a Stanley Cup playoff underdog, or support an NBA team fighting to even their series, this promotion has you covered.

If your first bet loses, BetMGM returns your entire stake up to $1,500 in bonus bets. For wagers over $50, you receive five separate bonus bets worth 20% of your original stake each. For example, if you bet $1,000 on the Dodgers to beat the Giants and lose, you would receive five $200 bonus bets totaling $1,000. Smaller wagers under $50 result in a single bonus bet matching your stake. All bonus bets expire after seven days, and you earn $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of your bet's outcome.

New users must enter bonus code SIBONUS50 during registration.

Minimum $10 deposit required to activate the offer.

First bet protection covers stakes up to $1,500.

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

$50 MGM Rewards Points awarded win or lose.

*This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.*

Steps to claim your BetMGM promo code for MLB and playoff betting

Getting started with BetMGM Sportsbook takes just a few minutes, putting you in position to bet on Wednesday's compelling slate.

Click the registration link and enter BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 when prompted. Complete account verification by providing personal information and uploading identification. Make your initial deposit of at least $10 using any accepted payment method. Place your first real money wager on any available market, including MLB games, NHL playoffs, or NBA postseason action. Collect your bonus bets if your initial wager loses, or withdraw winnings if it hits. Receive $50 MGM Rewards Points automatically added to your account.

For more details about platform features and betting options, read our comprehensive BetMGM review .

Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions beyond the welcome bonus

BetMGM consistently provides existing customers with ongoing promotional opportunities throughout the sports calendar. The sportsbook regularly features profit boosts, parlay insurance offers, and special event promotions that enhance your betting experience beyond the initial welcome bonus.

Current users can discover these rotating offers by navigating to the 'Promos' section within the BetMGM Sportsbook mobile app. These promotions often target specific sports or events, providing additional value for both casual and serious bettors. MGM Rewards Points can be redeemed for bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers.

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.