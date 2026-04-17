BetMGM Bonus Code SIBONUS50 for Hornets vs. Magic and Warriors vs. Suns Play-In Games

New users can claim an exciting welcome offer with BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 for Friday's NBA Play-In games. The $1,500 First Bet offer provides bonus bets back if your initial wager loses on Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic or Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns. These sportsbook promos are available through April 17.

How the BetMGM bonus code works for NBA Play-In betting

The BetMGM bonus code SIBONUS50 unlocks a generous welcome offer for new users. After making your first deposit of at least $10, place your initial wager on either Play-In matchup. If your bet loses, BetMGM returns your stake up to $1,500 in bonus bets, plus you receive $50 in MGM Rewards Points regardless of the outcome.

The bonus structure depends on your wager amount. For bets over $50, you receive five bonus bets worth 20% of your original stake each. For example, if you wager $1,000 on the Warriors to beat the Suns and lose, you would receive five $200 bonus bets totaling $1,000. Smaller wagers under $50 receive one bonus bet equal to your stake amount.

Key terms and conditions include:

Bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.

Minimum $10 deposit required to qualify.

Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn directly and must be wagered.

Original stake is not returned when using bonus bets.

Consider betting on Steph Curry to hit over 4.5 three-pointers against Phoenix after his seven-three performance against the Clippers. If you wager $500 and win, you keep your winnings plus the original stake. If you lose, you receive five $100 bonus bets to use on future NBA action.

This BetMGM promotion is available to first-time users in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. It is not available in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim your BetMGM promo code for Play-In games

Follow these simple steps to claim your welcome offer and bet on Friday's crucial Play-In matchups.

Register for a new BetMGM Sportsbook account using bonus code SIBONUS50. Complete identity verification by providing your driver's license information. Make your first deposit of at least $10 using any accepted payment method. Place your qualifying wager on Hornets vs. Magic or Warriors vs. Suns. Receive bonus bets if your first bet loses, plus $50 MGM Rewards Points.

Read our comprehensive BetMGM review for additional insights into the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional BetMGM Sportsbook promotions for existing users

BetMGM consistently provides value to existing customers through various promotional offers and betting boosts. The sportsbook regularly features enhanced odds on popular markets, parlay insurance offers, and profit boosts for NBA games. Check the 'Promos' section within the BetMGM Sportsbook app to discover current promotions available for your account.

MGM Rewards Points earned through betting can be redeemed for various benefits including bonus credits for digital play at BetMGM, MGM Rewards Points, Marriott Bonvoy Points, merchandise, and Gametime Vouchers. Additional information about the rewards program is available at https://www.nj.betmgm.com/en/p/betmgmrewards .

Welcome to MGM Rewards: Earn MGM Rewards Points and redeem them for hotel stays, dining, entertainment, and other exclusive perks.

BetMGM has two separate welcome offers, each restricted to specific states. The $1,500 First Bet promotion is available to new customers in AZ, CO, IL, IN, IA, KS, KY, LA, MD, MA, MI, MO, MS, NC, NV, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY, as well as DC and PR. By using bonus code COVERS and depositing at least $10, players can place their first wager and receive bonus bets back—up to $1,500—if it loses. In contrast, the Bet $10, Get $150 offer is limited to MI, NJ, PA, and WV. With bonus code COVERSBONUS, new users who deposit $10 and place a $10 bet will earn $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins. Both deals are state-specific and only available to new registrants in eligible markets.

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